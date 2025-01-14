Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), the leading U.S. policy and technical organization dedicated to all aspects of the commercial nuclear industry, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state.
Austin, TX, January 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to announce that the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), the leading U.S. policy and technical organization dedicated to all aspects of the commercial nuclear industry, has joined as a Founding Member.
“NEI’s leadership and dedication in advancing nuclear energy on both a national and global scale is as immense as it is undeniable,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “With NEI’s deep expertise, advocacy efforts, and commitment to making the U.S. the leader in nuclear energy, we are fortunate to have them as a partner in Texas’ efforts to usher in a nuclear resurgence and renaissance in the Lone Star State.”
“We are encouraged by the incredible momentum throughout Texas for both existing and next generation nuclear reactors,” said Michael Flannigan, NEI’s Vice President for Government Affairs. “NEI is proud to join the state and other organizations through the Texas Nuclear Alliance to advance efforts to expand nuclear generation providing clean, reliable energy and strengthening our energy independence and national security.”
About the Nuclear Energy Institute
NEI is the national trade association for the commercial nuclear industry. NEI's mission is to promote the use and growth of nuclear energy through efficient operations and effective policy. NEI accomplishes this by providing a unified industry voice before Congress, the executive branch, state and local legislatures, and federal regulators, as well as international organizations and venues, on key policy issues.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
“NEI’s leadership and dedication in advancing nuclear energy on both a national and global scale is as immense as it is undeniable,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “With NEI’s deep expertise, advocacy efforts, and commitment to making the U.S. the leader in nuclear energy, we are fortunate to have them as a partner in Texas’ efforts to usher in a nuclear resurgence and renaissance in the Lone Star State.”
“We are encouraged by the incredible momentum throughout Texas for both existing and next generation nuclear reactors,” said Michael Flannigan, NEI’s Vice President for Government Affairs. “NEI is proud to join the state and other organizations through the Texas Nuclear Alliance to advance efforts to expand nuclear generation providing clean, reliable energy and strengthening our energy independence and national security.”
About the Nuclear Energy Institute
NEI is the national trade association for the commercial nuclear industry. NEI's mission is to promote the use and growth of nuclear energy through efficient operations and effective policy. NEI accomplishes this by providing a unified industry voice before Congress, the executive branch, state and local legislatures, and federal regulators, as well as international organizations and venues, on key policy issues.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Contact
Texas Nuclear AllianceContact
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
Categories