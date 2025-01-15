Nimbusnext Inc. Unveils Yavi™: a No-Code Platform for Building Enterprise Generative AI Applications
Nimbusnext Inc. unveils Yavi™, a No-Code Gen AI platform for building enterprise AI applications. Empowering businesses with seamless AI integration, Yavi accelerates innovation and transforms enterprise operations. Explore Yavi™ at www.yavi.ai.
Princeton, NJ, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nimbusnext Inc., a technology startup based in Princeton, NJ, has announced the release of Yavi™, a no-code platform designed to enable businesses to create enterprise-scale Generative AI applications. Yavi™ streamlines AI adoption by facilitating the development of AI Agents and Retrieval-Augmented Generative AI (RAG) applications without coding, offering a scalable solution for organizations of all sizes.
Designed with a user-friendly, No-Code approach, Yavi™ allows businesses to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities into their existing systems. The platform includes tools for data ingestion, curation, and preprocessing from diverse structured and unstructured sources, making AI deployment accessible even for teams without in-house AI expertise.
Yavi in Action:
The platform includes pre-configured applications tailored for HR, Finance, and Marketing, as well as solutions for specific industry use cases. Yavi™ enables businesses to quickly configure and fine-tune AI-driven tools to meet unique operational requirements.
Swarraj Kulkarni, CEO of Nimbusnext Inc., explained: "Yavi™ democratizes Generative AI by simplifying its development through a No-Code platform. It empowers organizations of all sizes to leverage AI without deep technical expertise. Our mission is to make AI accessible, enabling businesses to innovate effectively and achieve measurable outcomes."
Early Success Stories:
Early adopters of Yavi are experiencing its potential. Vijay Gupta, CEO of SoftTech Engineers Limited (www.softtechglobal.com), a global leader in the AEC industry headquartered in India, shared: “Yavi has accelerated the integration of Generative AI into our CIVIT product suite. Its powerful no-code platform and advanced capabilities have empowered us to develop AI-driven applications with exceptional speed and precision, seamlessly incorporating CAD plans and BIM models.” Such success stories highlight Yavi’s ability to support enterprises in achieving their business objectives and advancing innovation.
Key Features of Yavi™
• No-Code Development: Create AI-powered applications without technical expertise.
• Pre-Built Solutions: Ready-to-use applications for HR, Finance, and Marketing.
• Seamless Integration: Easily integrate Yavi™ with existing systems and workflows.
• Scalability and Security: Designed for enterprise-scale operations with secure deployment options.
• Customization: Tailor features to specific business requirements for optimized performance.
About Nimbusnext Inc.
Nimbusnext is a Princeton-based tech startup focused on developing AI-enabled, cloud-native solutions. As a member of the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, Nimbusnext leverages Microsoft Azure to deliver innovative tools and technologies that empower businesses to address industry challenges and foster growth.
To learn more, visit www.yavi.ai.
Media Contact:
PR@Nimbusnext.com
Nimbusnext Inc.
About Nimbusnext Inc.
Contact
Swarraj Kulkarni
551-486-9277
www.nimbusnext.com
Categories