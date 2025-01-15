Author Jennifer Lucic Releases Powerful Novel "Pink Clay," Honoring Memory of Friend Lost to Breast Cancer
"Pink Clay" is a heart-wrenching Contemporary Fiction novel exploring unlikely friendship and resilience in the face of breast cancer.
Houston, TX, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In Jennifer Lucic's new novel, "Pink Clay," a wealthy socialite and single mom meet in the chemo trenches, where designer scarves and borrowed time collide, forging an unlikely bond that redefines beauty, resilience, and the true cost of fighting for life.
"I was captured from the first chapter. The characters were described with great detail. It is palpable as to how they each are impacted by their life circumstances," said Hayley, a Goodreads reviewer.
"Pink Clay" by Jennifer Lucic is available now, anywhere books are sold online, and on Amazon.com at: a.co/d/4ii8Gwx
Jennifer Lucic founded Underground House Publishing in 2021, publishing three novels. She is currently working on her fourth novel, titled "Beautifully Bohemian," set to release later this year.
Jennifer Lucic
310-562-4896
www.jenniferlucic.com
