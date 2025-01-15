Pro Business Plans Maintains G2's #1 Position for Fourth Consecutive Year, Demonstrates Unprecedented Market Leadership and Global Impact

Pro Business Plans, the #1 ranked business planning firm on G2 since 2021, maintains its market leadership for the fourth consecutive year while expanding global operations. In 2024, the company served 120+ new clients globally, developed proprietary market research capabilities, and maintained perfect 5.0/5.0 client satisfaction ratings. With over $4.0B in facilitated investments across 30+ countries, Pro Business Plans continues to set industry standards in business planning.