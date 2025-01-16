Donna T. Gingery Chosen as a Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Prior Lake, MN, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna T. Gingery of Prior Lake, Minnesota, has been named P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Woman of the Month for December 2024 for her contributions and achievements in education and the performing arts. She will be featured in the Winter 2025 P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Donna T. Gingery
Donna T. Gingery is a special education teacher in the Robbinsdale Area Schools located in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. She teaches students in grades 6-8 at the Sandburg Middle School. She is also an author and her children's book "Red and the Egg Pie,” has been praised for its hilarious storytelling, perfect for ages 3-8 a story. It is a story about a young African American girl named Red with a big imagination, growing up under the watchful eye of her granny. It can be purchased online at Lulu.com at: https://www.lulu.com/search?page=1&sortBy=RELEVANCE&q=Red+and+the+egg+pie&pageSize=10&adult_audience_rating=00. She is currently working on publishing another children's book.
With a background in both education and the performing arts, Gingery has found ways to combine these passions into her work. She has been involved in various theatrical productions and is a long-time member of the International Thespian Society. Donna has also ventured into public speaking, captivating audiences with the art of spoken word, and expressing her creativity through improvisation, singing, and dancing. She has also served as a voice coach where she has directed vocal performances in plays, and both co-directed and directed stage productions. One of the most memorable moments of her career was accompanying students to the White House during the Obama administration, where her students performed for Michelle Obama.
In addition to her honor as a Woman of the Month for December 2025, P.O.W.E.R. also named Gingery a Woman of the Month for July 2024.
Gingery earned an M.A. in Special Education from St. Thomas University in 2023 and an M.A. in Educational Leadership from St. Mary's University in 2010. In her spare time, she enjoys dancing and doing aqua aerobics.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
About Donna T. Gingery
Donna T. Gingery is a special education teacher in the Robbinsdale Area Schools located in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. She teaches students in grades 6-8 at the Sandburg Middle School. She is also an author and her children's book "Red and the Egg Pie,” has been praised for its hilarious storytelling, perfect for ages 3-8 a story. It is a story about a young African American girl named Red with a big imagination, growing up under the watchful eye of her granny. It can be purchased online at Lulu.com at: https://www.lulu.com/search?page=1&sortBy=RELEVANCE&q=Red+and+the+egg+pie&pageSize=10&adult_audience_rating=00. She is currently working on publishing another children's book.
With a background in both education and the performing arts, Gingery has found ways to combine these passions into her work. She has been involved in various theatrical productions and is a long-time member of the International Thespian Society. Donna has also ventured into public speaking, captivating audiences with the art of spoken word, and expressing her creativity through improvisation, singing, and dancing. She has also served as a voice coach where she has directed vocal performances in plays, and both co-directed and directed stage productions. One of the most memorable moments of her career was accompanying students to the White House during the Obama administration, where her students performed for Michelle Obama.
In addition to her honor as a Woman of the Month for December 2025, P.O.W.E.R. also named Gingery a Woman of the Month for July 2024.
Gingery earned an M.A. in Special Education from St. Thomas University in 2023 and an M.A. in Educational Leadership from St. Mary's University in 2010. In her spare time, she enjoys dancing and doing aqua aerobics.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional women. Our mission is to provide a network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other. Through our services and collaborations, our members can gain recognition and exposure, as well as learn from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories