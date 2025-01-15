Cerwin-Vega Launches VegaMini: The Portable Speaker with Big Sound in a Small Package Compact Design, Immersive Audio—Your Perfect On-the-Go Companion
Cerwin-Vega introduces the VegaMini, a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, distortion-free sound with a 20W woofer and 10W tweeter. Designed for portability and durability, it features a sleek, lightweight design, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 12 hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, the VegaMini is perfect for on-the-go adventures or home use. Pre-order now at cerwinvega.com with shipping starting next week.
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cerwin-Vega continues its legacy of high-performance audio innovation with the introduction of the VegaMini, a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker delivering powerful, distortion-free sound for any setting. Combining a sleek design with advanced audio technology, the VegaMini sets a new standard for portable speakers.
"The VegaMini is the perfect blend of portability, durability, and Cerwin-Vega’s signature sound quality," said Bob Chanthavongsa, VP of Sales & Marketing at Cerwin-Vega. "Whether you’re out on an adventure or relaxing at home, this speaker delivers unmatched audio performance in a compact and stylish design."
Key Features of the VegaMini:
- Big Sound in a Small Package: A 20W woofer and 10W tweeter deliver room-filling audio with a frequency response of 63Hz-20kHz.
- Durable & Portable: Compact and lightweight at just 1.27 lbs., the VegaMini is IPX4 water-resistant for all-weather adventures.
- Extended Battery Life: Up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, with fast USB-C charging.
- Seamless Connectivity: Features Bluetooth 5.3 for easy pairing and a reliable wireless connection.
For more details, visit VegaMini Portable Speaker.
Availability:
Pre-orders for the VegaMini are now open, with availability starting early December 2025. Visit www.cerwinvega.com for more details.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Thomas Kim
Director of Marketing
Cerwin-Vega
Phone: 213-261-4161 x3100
Email: thomas@dat-cvm.com
