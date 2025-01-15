Cerwin-Vega Launches VegaMini: The Portable Speaker with Big Sound in a Small Package Compact Design, Immersive Audio—Your Perfect On-the-Go Companion

Cerwin-Vega introduces the VegaMini, a compact Bluetooth speaker that delivers powerful, distortion-free sound with a 20W woofer and 10W tweeter. Designed for portability and durability, it features a sleek, lightweight design, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 12 hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, the VegaMini is perfect for on-the-go adventures or home use. Pre-order now at cerwinvega.com with shipping starting next week.