Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra Announces Spring Concert Season
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra will be presenting three orchestral concerts in Spring 2025 that include outstanding world class soloists as guest artists. Steven Moeckel, well known for his role as the Phoenix Symphony Concertmaster, joins the orchestra as soloist in beloved violin concerto, The Butterfly Lovers, in a special concert on Valentine's Day weekend. Peter Eom will perform the Dvorak Cello Concerto as soloist in a serenade tribute to those most special to us, on Mother's Day.
Scottsdale, AZ, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra has announced its Spring 2025 series of concerts.
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra will be presenting three orchestral concerts in Spring 2025, featuring a professional quality orchestra consisting of 70-90 musicians from our community performing a mix of beloved masterworks as well as new favorites written by diverse composers.
The Spring 2025 orchestral concerts will feature outstanding world class soloists as guest artists. Steven Moeckel, well known for his role as the Phoenix Symphony Concertmaster, joins the orchestra as soloist in the beloved violin concerto, The Butterfly Lovers, in a special concert on Valentine's Day weekend. Peter Eom, a United States Presidential Scholar in the Arts, will perform the Dvorak Cello Concerto as soloist in a serenade tribute to those most special to us, on Mother's Day.
The orchestra is led by Music Director Desmond Siu, known for his expressive interpretations, his passion for sharing under-performed classics with audiences, and insightful pre-concert chats.
The Spring 2025 concerts will be performed at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts' Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 E 2nd Street, in Scottsdale, Arizona. The concert dates and themes are as follows;
Sunday, February 16 – “East Meets West – A Love Story” celebrating Valentine’s Day, featuring Steven Moeckel
Sunday, March 23 – “Celebrating Powerful Women” for Women’s History month
Sunday, May 11 – “Connected Through Music” celebrating Mother’s Day, featuring Peter Eom
All concerts are performed at 4 pm with a special pre-concert chat, “Behind the Baton”, starting at 3:15 pm. Hosted by Maestro Siu, he shares the stories behind the music and introduces participants to the soloists in an intimate setting. This 20-minute session will include time for questions and is included in the price of each concert ticket.
Unlike many symphony orchestras that receive grants, the Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra relies on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors to present these concerts to the community. Ticket sales cover only half of the costs of presenting world class orchestral concerts here in our local community.
"Thanks to our donors, we have been able to offer more free tickets to veterans, and offer greatly discounted tickets to students," said Denise Wilson, Executive Director of the Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra. "But we need our community’s support to expand our impact so that we can bring the highest quality classical orchestral music to our local communities. Due to the generosity of our supporters, we now offer three free concerts each season, known as the Scottsdale Chamber Music Series. Our next projects include helping aspiring music students afford their studies through a scholarship program and offering a free ticket program for those that cannot afford to attend our concerts. Help us make a difference and consider a donation to support classical music for everyone in our community."
Individual concert tickets range from $10 to $35 and can be purchased online at ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org.
About the Orchestra
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra consists of 70-90 professionally trained musicians bringing high-quality symphonic music to the City of Scottsdale. Each season consists of six performances of beloved masterworks, new favorites written by diverse composers, and challenging staples of the orchestral repertoire. In addition, the organization offers the Scottsdale Chamber Music Series, a set of three free concerts held each season.
The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra is a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization. For more information, to volunteer, or to donate, visit ScottsdaleSymphonicOrchestra.org.
