Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra Announces Spring Concert Season

The Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra will be presenting three orchestral concerts in Spring 2025 that include outstanding world class soloists as guest artists. Steven Moeckel, well known for his role as the Phoenix Symphony Concertmaster, joins the orchestra as soloist in beloved violin concerto, The Butterfly Lovers, in a special concert on Valentine's Day weekend. Peter Eom will perform the Dvorak Cello Concerto as soloist in a serenade tribute to those most special to us, on Mother's Day.