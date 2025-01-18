Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill, CT, January 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Rocky Hill which prepares to open on January 24th. Owners Satya Athi and Swapna Dyava have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Rocky Hill area.
Best Brains is well established in Connecticut, and as demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Satya and Swapna said that they would like to Open their new learning to foster a strong educational mission and vision as they both have a passion for teaching. They were inspired by their lecturers during their college days which in turn gave them a passion for education. They welcome their teacher Lydia, who has great teaching skills and the patience to teach students in different age groups.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Aubrey Rocky Hill can improve the academic performance of your child, call (860) 789-0000 or email rockyhill@bestbrains.com
Best Brains is well established in Connecticut, and as demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Satya and Swapna said that they would like to Open their new learning to foster a strong educational mission and vision as they both have a passion for teaching. They were inspired by their lecturers during their college days which in turn gave them a passion for education. They welcome their teacher Lydia, who has great teaching skills and the patience to teach students in different age groups.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Aubrey Rocky Hill can improve the academic performance of your child, call (860) 789-0000 or email rockyhill@bestbrains.com
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Categories