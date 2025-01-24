Grand Opening of Prestige Nail Studio in Argyle, Texas
Prestige Nail Studio of Argyle Celebrates Grand Opening with Innovative Nail Care Solutions in Argyle, Texas.
Argyle, TX, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prestige Nail Studio of Argyle, an innovative nail salon dedicated to providing healthier and cleaner alternatives to traditional manicures and pedicures, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location, constructed by Fast-Trak Construction, Inc.
The Grand Opening celebration will take place on Friday, January 24, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM CST at the salon’s new location: 125 FM 407 E, Suite 106, Argyle, Texas.
Founded by Sibley Varghese, a cancer survivor, Prestige Nail Studio emphasizes high-quality services in a clean and relaxing environment. Inspired by her personal journey, Sibley created a salon that not only delivers exceptional manicures and pedicures but also educates clients on nail care.
“We are thrilled to open our doors and provide the community with top-notch nail care,” said Sibley Varghese, founder of Prestige Nail Studio. “This milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support from Fast-Trak Construction and Slate Development. Our team is passionate about using healthier ingredients and eco-friendly practices that nourish both the body and spirit. We look forward to serving our community for years to come.”
Prestige Nail Studio operates Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM CST and Saturdays from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, offering manicures, pedicures, and pop-up services for all genders.
About Prestige Nail Studio
Prestige Nail Studio is a revolutionary nail care provider based in Argyle, Texas, offering healthier alternatives to traditional nail services. Using specialized techniques and high-quality products free of harsh chemicals, Prestige delivers exceptional results in a safe and clean environment. Highly trained technicians ensure every client leaves feeling pampered and informed about proper nail care.
Join Prestige Nail Studio on January 24 to celebrate their opening and experience the future of nail care firsthand. Visit them at www.prestigenailsalonofargyle.com to set an appointment.
Contact
Contact
Sibley Varghese
310-709-2162
prestigenailsalonofargyle.com
