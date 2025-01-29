Industrial Threaded Products Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Ababa Bolt Ownership
ITP Marks First Anniversary of Ababa Bolt Acquisition - a Year of Innovation, Growth, and Strengthened Industry Leadership
Brea, CA, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- January 2, 2025, marked the one-year anniversary of Industrial Threaded Products’ (ITP) acquisition of Ababa Bolt, a move that underscores ITP’s commitment to growth and industry excellence.
Founded in 1975 by Jim and Cathy Law, Ababa Bolt has been a trusted name in the fastener industry for 5 decades. Under ITP’s ownership, the company has entered a new chapter, leveraging ITP’s global supply chain expertise and resources to enhance operations and customer offerings.
Over the past year, ITP has seamlessly integrated Ababa Bolt’s operations, creating a dynamic synergy between its management expertise and Ababa’s longstanding reputation for exceptional service. This partnership has solidified ITP’s leadership in the market, delivering significant value to customers through streamlined processes and expanded product offerings.
Guided by the leadership of Kevin Chappell, General Manager, Ababa Bolt has embraced ITP’s forward-looking vision. Together, they have achieved critical milestones, including operational efficiency improvements, strengthened relationships with key clients, and a renewed focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.
About Industrial Threaded Products (ITP)
ITP is a nationwide wholesale fastener distributor offering standard and custom fasteners, fastener solutions, fabrication, and manufacturing. Since 1979, ITP has been a trusted partner in the industry, delivering tailored solutions and unparalleled service.
About Ababa Bolt
With 50 years of experience, Ababa Bolt has built a legacy of providing fastener solutions and exceptional customer service. The company supports industries including manufacturing, electronics, and construction from its El Cajon, CA location.
Contact:
www.abababolt.com
www.itpbolt.com
