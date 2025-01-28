Western Steel Buildings Named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review

Western Steel Buildings has been named "Structural Steel Engineering Company of the Year 2025" by Construction Business Review. This award highlights the company’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the steel building industry. Known for its Four Points of Distinction — dedicated point of contact, scope gap solutions, on-time delivery guarantee, and proactive on-site inventory — Western Steel is redefining the steel building industry.