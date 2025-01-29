Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC Announces Legal Victory for Roger Bendelac
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC is pleased to announce a significant legal victory for its principal, Roger Bendelac. On January 24, 2025, the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued its findings of fact and law in Civil Action No. 22-10889-RGS.
The court's findings, in Document #281, state that the SEC has not proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Mr. Bendelac aided and abetted the alleged securities fraud, nor has it met its burden of showing Bendelac committed any primary violation of securities law. This landmark decision reflects Mr. Bendelac's unwavering commitment to defending his integrity and professional reputation.
Mr. Bendelac was ably represented by the distinguished law firm Aaron Katz Law LLC throughout the trial phase of the case. The firm's expertise and dedication were instrumental in achieving this favorable outcome.
"This ruling is a testament to the power of truth and the importance of standing firm in the face of unjust accusations," said Mr. Bendelac. "I am deeply grateful to my legal team and everyone who supported me throughout this challenging journey. This victory not only clears my name but also underscores the need for transparency and fairness in regulatory enforcement."
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC remains committed to fostering innovation, trust, and excellence in all its endeavors.
Contact:
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC
Roger Bendelac
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1402
New York, NY 10071
Tel. 917-982-4565
Email: roger@rogerbendelac.com
The court's findings, in Document #281, state that the SEC has not proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Mr. Bendelac aided and abetted the alleged securities fraud, nor has it met its burden of showing Bendelac committed any primary violation of securities law. This landmark decision reflects Mr. Bendelac's unwavering commitment to defending his integrity and professional reputation.
Mr. Bendelac was ably represented by the distinguished law firm Aaron Katz Law LLC throughout the trial phase of the case. The firm's expertise and dedication were instrumental in achieving this favorable outcome.
"This ruling is a testament to the power of truth and the importance of standing firm in the face of unjust accusations," said Mr. Bendelac. "I am deeply grateful to my legal team and everyone who supported me throughout this challenging journey. This victory not only clears my name but also underscores the need for transparency and fairness in regulatory enforcement."
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC remains committed to fostering innovation, trust, and excellence in all its endeavors.
Contact:
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC
Roger Bendelac
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1402
New York, NY 10071
Tel. 917-982-4565
Email: roger@rogerbendelac.com
Contact
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLCContact
Roger E. Bendelac
917-982-4565
www.aleutianequityholdings.com
Roger E. Bendelac
917-982-4565
www.aleutianequityholdings.com
Categories