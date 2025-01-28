KingsCrowd Acquires Leading IR Platform Lustro
KingsCrowd Inc. has acquired Lustro, the leading equity crowdfunding investor relations platform built for founders.
Chapel Hill, NC, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KingsCrowd Inc., the leading equity crowdfunding investment research and founder advisory platform, has acquired Lustro, an investor relations platform that assists private companies who have raised capital through equity crowdfunding with streamlined tools to provide timely, accurate and accessible investor updates to investors.
The Lustro platform has over 3,000 company profiles which can be claimed by founders and easily integrated into their own website in order to provide professional and consistent communication with investors. “Lustro enables us to complete our suite of advisory tools at KingsCrowd from providing deal structuring data to founders through our valuation and market comps tools, to our suite of SEC form filing tools under our raisepapers brand to streamline the Reg CF, Reg A+ and Reg D filing process. And now we can offer ongoing reporting tools as well. These reporting tools will not only service founders but also investors who will get more timely and insightful updates from their portfolio companies. Proper investor communication is a missing piece to professionalizing the Reg CF and A+ markets,” said Chris Lustrino, Founder & CEO of KingsCrowd.
KingsCrowd continues to expand its offerings for both investors and founders through new services and acquisitions. The Company aims to be the dominant resource to improve efficiency for companies raising money through Reg CF (equity crowdfunding), Reg D (startups/private placements) and Reg A+ (mini IPOs) and to assist investors in assessing the merits of these investment opportunities. “We are excited to be part of the KingsCrowd family as their suite of products enables them to be the dominant player in an emerging industry which is always exciting as an investor,” said Michael Knox, CEO and Founding Investor of Lustro.
KingsCrowd plans to integrate the Lustro technology platform and capabilities into the 10,000+ tracked companies on its platform enabling any founder to claim ownership and provide investor updates directly on the KingsCrowd platform.
About KingsCrowd
KingsCrowd Inc., founded in 2018, is the leading equity crowdfunding investment research and founder advisory platform with near 100% market coverage of the Reg CF and Reg A+ equity and debt capital markets. KingsCrowd provides consumers, institutions and founders with a suite of investment research, data, capital and advisory service offerings focused specifically on the equity crowdfunding markets. www.kingscrowd.com
About Lustro
Lustro is the only platform serving the entire Reg CF market with investor relations solutions to improve investor communication for both founders and investors. It’s technology seamlessly integrates a professional investor relations page into an Issuer’s website to allow for smooth and efficient investor communication for a low monthly cost. www.crowdlustro.com
