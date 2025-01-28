Already Autism Health Acquires Commonwealth ABA
This acquisition helps Already Autism Health expand its services to Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia. Commonwealth ABA Founder Brett Blevins will join Already Autism Health as Chief Development Officer.
Charlotte, NC, January 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Already Autism Health is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Commonwealth ABA (CAC). Commonwealth was founded by industry veteran Brett Blevins in 2023 and has developed a reputation for delivering high quality autism services to children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This acquisition enhances Already Autism Health's reach, adding locations in Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana and Virginia.
The integration of Commonwealth ABA into Already Autism Health’s growing network underscores the company’s commitment to providing effective and timely autism care. Brett Blevins will assume the role of Chief Development Officer at Already Autism Health.
“By joining forces with Already Autism Health, we deepen our expertise and expand our reach while maintaining our mission of delivering exceptional autism care,” said Blevins. “We look forward to continuing our growth across a larger footprint, while continuing our focus on clinical quality and reaching more children and families."
Derek Bullard, CEO of Already Autism Health, stated: “Commonwealth ABA aligns perfectly with our mission. Brett has built a great company that has experienced tremendous growth. I’m very excited to work with Brett and his team as we combine our strengths to serve more families and ensure children have timely access to autism care.”
AAH was advised on the transaction by Rajat Bangar of Welham Advisory.
CAC was advised on the transaction by Alex Veach and Ryan Lafferty of Agenda Health.
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners sponsored the transaction. Star Mountain Capital and Ace & Company participated in the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza and Josh Kaye, represented Triton Pacific. Strauss Troy, led by Elizabeth Reeder and Austin Stevenson, represented Commonwealth ABA.
The integration of Commonwealth ABA into Already Autism Health’s growing network underscores the company’s commitment to providing effective and timely autism care. Brett Blevins will assume the role of Chief Development Officer at Already Autism Health.
“By joining forces with Already Autism Health, we deepen our expertise and expand our reach while maintaining our mission of delivering exceptional autism care,” said Blevins. “We look forward to continuing our growth across a larger footprint, while continuing our focus on clinical quality and reaching more children and families."
Derek Bullard, CEO of Already Autism Health, stated: “Commonwealth ABA aligns perfectly with our mission. Brett has built a great company that has experienced tremendous growth. I’m very excited to work with Brett and his team as we combine our strengths to serve more families and ensure children have timely access to autism care.”
AAH was advised on the transaction by Rajat Bangar of Welham Advisory.
CAC was advised on the transaction by Alex Veach and Ryan Lafferty of Agenda Health.
Triton Pacific Healthcare Partners sponsored the transaction. Star Mountain Capital and Ace & Company participated in the investment. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DLA Piper, led by Sal Favuzza and Josh Kaye, represented Triton Pacific. Strauss Troy, led by Elizabeth Reeder and Austin Stevenson, represented Commonwealth ABA.
Contact
Already Autism HealthContact
Derek Bullard
423-269-2749
https://alreadyautismhealth.com/
Derek Bullard
423-269-2749
https://alreadyautismhealth.com/
Categories