Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah Joins CR&T Board of Directors to Advance Cancer Research and Treatment
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cancer Research & Treatment Fund, Inc. (CR&T) proudly announces the appointment of Rajesh (Raj) B. Shah to its esteemed Board of Directors.
Raj brings a wealth of experience and passion to CR&T’s mission of advancing the fight against cancer. His appointment reinforces the organization’s commitment to leveraging diverse leadership and expertise to expedite groundbreaking research and innovative treatment approaches. He also brings a deep personal connection to Richard T. Silver, MD, and the CR&T family through his father, Dr. Bharat Shah, who was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and participated in a groundbreaking clinical trial led by Richard T. Silver, MD. Dr. Bharat Shah has thrived for more than 25 years under Dr. Silver’s care, further inspiring Raj’s passion for CR&T’s mission.
“We are thrilled to welcome Raj to our Board of Directors,” said Tom Silver, President of the CR&T Board. “Raj’s leadership and dedication will play a pivotal role as we continue to fund and promote cutting-edge cancer research.”
Founded in 1968, CR&T is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity dedicated to accelerating cancer research and treatment. By fostering collaboration between its Board of Directors and Medical Advisory Board, CR&T ensures the rapid deployment of funding to the frontlines of research, cementing its reputation as a leading voice in the fight against cancer.
Raj joins the Board with an impressive academic and professional background. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a Master of Management in Hospitality with a concentration in real estate and finance from Cornell University. Raj’s fundamental skills include real estate finance, investments, and fundraising, making him a valuable addition to the Board as CR&T advances its mission. His expertise will be invaluable as CR&T continues to champion innovative solutions to one of the world’s most pressing health challenges.
About CR&T
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in 1968, Cancer Research and Treatment Fund (CR&T) is a driving force in cancer research and treatment. Blood cancer research is CR&T’s primary focus, but they also believe that advances in this field can lead to important breakthroughs and a better understanding and treatment of all forms of cancer. For more than five decades, CR&T has funded the most promising physician-scientists, equipping them with resources to advance the treatment of blood cancers, including the myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and multiple myeloma. CR&T has also supported research into other common cancers, including breast, lung, and prostate cancer, as well as investing in critical basic and clinical research projects. For more information about CR&T and its mission, please visit www.crt.org.
