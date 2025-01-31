Amazon Influencers Vote Logie.ai as #1 in Latest Survey
Logie has been voted the top platform for influencers.
New York, NY, January 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a powerful demonstration of the trust and loyalty within the Amazon influencer community, Logie.ai has been voted the number one platform in the largest poll report conducted in 2024. This prestigious recognition is a part of the "State of the Amazon Influencer Program Report," compiled by data authority Claire Shaner, and highlights Logie’s steadfast leadership in empowering influencers to achieve remarkable growth.
The comprehensive report, which surveyed top Amazon influencers, identified Logie.ai as the most-used and trusted third-party commission website, surpassing its industry peers. This achievement underscores Logie's relentless commitment to providing cutting-edge tools and exceptional support for the influencer community. The survey also breaks down income streams, including on-site content commissions, third-party commission websites, and more, providing valuable insights for established Amazon influencers.
"Analyzing the financial success of high earners among Amazon influencers, it's clear that diversification is key; all respondents maintain at least three income streams. Notably, among the preferred platforms for earning through commissions, Logie.ai stands out as the favored choice. Out of the respondents making $5,000 or more a month, 69% use Logie.ai, indicating its significant role in their income strategies. This highlights not only the effectiveness of Logie.ai in helping influencers optimize their earnings but also the growing importance of reliable affiliate platforms in today’s digital economy." - Claire Shaner, Data Coach in the Amazon Influencer ecosystem
For the first time, Logie.ai is offering influencers a reverse approach to brand collaborations. This shift enables them to concentrate on their creative work and what they do best without the financial pressure. Influencers no longer need to tirelessly hunt for brand collaborations, often sacrificing their creative integrity in the process. Logie has got their back when it comes to securing rewarding partnerships with brands that resonate with their authentic vision and passion.
“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from our influencer community. It reinforces why we do what we do,” said Adam Bourque, COO of Logie.ai. “At Logie, we see AI not as a human replacement, but rather amplifying its impact through intelligent influencer-brand collaborations. Together, we are creating not just success stories, but a vibrant ecosystem where every voice matters. The feedback we receive from our users drives us to enhance our platform continually, ensuring that Logie.ai remains the trusted partner for influencers at all stages of their journey.”
With plans to further invest in AI-driven technologies, Logie.ai is poised to take its industry-leading platform to the next level. Recently, Logie.ai completed a successful seed funding round, marking a significant step towards expanding its innovative solutions in the influencer marketing sphere. Fellow startup Levanta also raised $20M in its Series A round, which illustrates the booming investment zest in affiliate marketing technologies. As Logie's AI agents continue to evolve, they're poised to take center stage in 2025, revolutionizing the way influencers connect with brands and driving unprecedented results.
For more information, please visit www.logie.ai or contact us at hello@logie.ai.
