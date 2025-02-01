Redbarn Pet Products donates 37,000+ Pounds of Dog Food to Support L.A. County Wildfire Relief Efforts
In the wake of the devastation and loss caused by the multiple wildfires within Los Angeles County in January, Redbarn Pet Products has donated more than 37,000 pounds of Redbarn Stews and Dry Dog Food to the Animal Wellness Foundation.
Long Beach, CA, February 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the devastation and loss caused by the multiple wildfires within Los Angeles County in January, Redbarn Pet Products has donated more than 37,000 pounds of Redbarn Stews and Dry Dog Food to the Animal Wellness Foundation to help them, as well as other local individuals and organizations, provide for the influx of pets that was experienced during the wildfires.
“We’re proud to have been able to make even a small impact in helping support our Southern California community,” said Eric Tiller, President of Redbarn.
Headquartered in Los Angeles County with their manufacturing facility in Barton County, KS, Redbarn is proud to regularly donate to those in need within their communities as well as offer national support for disaster relief or in partnership with service organizations, as part of their Redbarn Cares Program, when needed.
About Redbarn Pet Products, LLC:
Redbarn Pet Products is a family-owned business created in 1996 by long-time friends Jeff Baikie and Howie Bloxam. They recognized the need for healthy, wholesome pet food and treats that are developed, produced and sold with integrity, honesty and the best quality ingredients. Today, the Redbarn family includes more than 500 employees across North America that share the same focus. Redbarn offers more than 200 products for dogs. The company strives to provide products and information to help pet parents make educated, nutritious decisions for their pets.
To learn more about Redbarn Pet Products, visit their website at www.redbarn.com.
To learn more about the Animal Wellness Foundation, visit their website at www.animalwellnessfoundation.org.
Jenny Ramirez
1-800-775-3849
redbarn.com
