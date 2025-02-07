Press Releases>Environment>Green Products & Services>ELV Motors, Inc.>

Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. Partner to Offer an Exciting New Employee Benefit

Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. have joined forces to offer an innovative and cost-effective bike leasing program for employees, making it easier than ever for companies to promote sustainable commuting and workplace wellness.

Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. have joined forces to offer an innovative and cost-effective bike leasing program for employees, making it easier than ever for companies to promote sustainable commuting and workplace wellness.

This partnership provides employees with a seamless and affordable way to lease their ideal bike while enjoying key benefits such as reduced traffic congestion, improved physical and mental well-being, and a lower environmental footprint. Additionally, companies can leverage this program as a valuable incentive to attract and retain top talent.

Through ELV Motors, employees have access to a diverse selection of high-quality bikes and a convenient location for maintenance — fully covered under the lease.

For more information on how to bring this exciting benefit to your workplace, contact:
Contact
ELV Motors, Inc.
Douglas Schwartz
408-850-8191
www.elvmotors.com
