Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. Partner to Offer an Exciting New Employee Benefit
Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. have joined forces to offer an innovative and cost-effective bike leasing program for employees, making it easier than ever for companies to promote sustainable commuting and workplace wellness.
Santa Clara, CA, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lease a Bike and ELV Motors, Inc. have joined forces to offer an innovative and cost-effective bike leasing program for employees, making it easier than ever for companies to promote sustainable commuting and workplace wellness.
This partnership provides employees with a seamless and affordable way to lease their ideal bike while enjoying key benefits such as reduced traffic congestion, improved physical and mental well-being, and a lower environmental footprint. Additionally, companies can leverage this program as a valuable incentive to attract and retain top talent.
Through ELV Motors, employees have access to a diverse selection of high-quality bikes and a convenient location for maintenance — fully covered under the lease.
For more information on how to bring this exciting benefit to your workplace, contact:
This partnership provides employees with a seamless and affordable way to lease their ideal bike while enjoying key benefits such as reduced traffic congestion, improved physical and mental well-being, and a lower environmental footprint. Additionally, companies can leverage this program as a valuable incentive to attract and retain top talent.
Through ELV Motors, employees have access to a diverse selection of high-quality bikes and a convenient location for maintenance — fully covered under the lease.
For more information on how to bring this exciting benefit to your workplace, contact:
Contact
ELV Motors, Inc.Contact
Douglas Schwartz
408-850-8191
www.elvmotors.com
Douglas Schwartz
408-850-8191
www.elvmotors.com
Multimedia
Categories