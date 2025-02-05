Welcome to the Best Brains Family - The Woodlands West
The Woodlands, TX, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains The Woodlands - West which prepares to open on February 7. Owner Naveen Ravula has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Woodlands, TX area.
Best Brains is well established in Texas with over 41 established learning centers, and as demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Naveen wanted to open a Best Brains learning center to contribute high quality education and fill gaps in the education system. He is keen to offer personalized tutoring to help students excel, whilst also making a meaningful impact in his community by helping children succeed.
Naveen said that being an experienced Software Engineer with 2 children, he knows how important education is in this trending world. He is excited to fill the gaps in local school education and boost students confidence in their academic life. Naveen is joined by three experienced and certified teachers.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains The Woodlands - West can improve the academic performance of your child, call (832) 281-0000 or email thewoodlandswest@bestbrains.com.
Best Brains is well established in Texas with over 41 established learning centers, and as demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Naveen wanted to open a Best Brains learning center to contribute high quality education and fill gaps in the education system. He is keen to offer personalized tutoring to help students excel, whilst also making a meaningful impact in his community by helping children succeed.
Naveen said that being an experienced Software Engineer with 2 children, he knows how important education is in this trending world. He is excited to fill the gaps in local school education and boost students confidence in their academic life. Naveen is joined by three experienced and certified teachers.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains The Woodlands - West can improve the academic performance of your child, call (832) 281-0000 or email thewoodlandswest@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Categories