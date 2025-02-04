STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry

STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management.