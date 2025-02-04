STK StickerStoke Unveils Frameworx: A 3D Product Customization Tool for the Powersports Industry
STK StickerStoke introduces Frameworx, a 3D customization tool for powersports vehicles at AIMExpo 2025. This interactive platform lets customers design ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and jetskis online with hyper-realistic 3D visuals, ensuring a perfect build before visiting a dealership. For dealers and manufacturers, Frameworx provides real-time consumer insights, streamlines Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) processes, and enhances inventory management.
Las Vegas, NV, February 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STK StickerStoke is excited to introduce Frameworx, an innovative 3D product customization tool designed to transform the powersports industry. Unveiled at AIMExpo in Las Vegas, Frameworx will be featured at the STK StickerStoke Booth #7114 from February 5-7. This software allows consumers to design and customize a wide range of powersports vehicles — including ATVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, jet skis, and more — from the comfort of their home, making it easier to build their desired ride before visiting a dealership.
Frameworx brings innovation to the vehicle purchasing experience by providing a fully interactive, user-friendly platform where customers can choose from a wide array of accessories and features, such as custom color schemes, utility racks, storage systems, lighting, and protective gear. The software’s hyper-realistic 3D visualizations allow users to see their personalized vehicle in detail, ensuring that every choice is exactly what they envision.
For manufacturers and dealerships, Frameworx offers powerful insights into consumer preferences. The platform’s built-in data analytics tools track which accessories and customizations are most popular, giving manufacturers and dealers real-time access to actionable consumer data. This valuable information helps them better manage inventory, optimize production, and fine-tune their marketing strategies. By understanding customer desires, they can ensure that high-demand accessories are always in stock, reduce overstocking, and provide more relevant options to buyers.
As a Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) system, Frameworx streamlines the purchasing process by offering instant pricing and quotes. Consumers can generate personalized quotes for their custom vehicles, which they can bring directly to dealerships to complete their purchase. This feature not only enhances the buying experience for customers but also drives faster, more efficient sales cycles for dealers.
Frameworx also simplifies upselling by guiding customers through pre-configured accessory combinations, encouraging them to select additional features that complement their vehicle customization. This creates new revenue opportunities for dealers while enhancing the customer’s overall experience. Dealers and manufacturers benefit further from real-time inventory tracking, which helps them stay ahead of trends and anticipate customer needs.
Beyond just product customization, Frameworx integrates seamlessly with marketing tools, enabling consumers to share their personalized vehicles on social media. This drives consumer interest and boosts online traffic for dealerships. Manufacturers and dealers can also leverage the platform’s data-driven insights to fine-tune their marketing campaigns and connect more effectively with their target audience.
“We’re incredibly excited to bring Frameworx to the powersports market,” said Court Rand, Founder of STK StickerStoke. “It’s a game-changing platform that empowers consumers to design their ideal vehicles while also providing dealers and manufacturers with the actionable insights they need to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace.”
STK StickerStoke invites all AIMExpo attendees to visit Booth #7114 to experience Frameworx firsthand. Dealers, manufacturers, and media will see how this innovative tool is transforming the accessory sales process, creating a more interactive, data-driven approach that drives both customer loyalty and increased revenue.
To learn more about Frameworx and schedule a demo, visit StickerStoke.com.
Contact
StickerStoke Inc.Contact
Court Rand
603-617-2400
stickerstoke.com
