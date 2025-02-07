Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun Team Up to Bring Floating Solar to Australia

A new generation of floating solar is being introduced to Australia, by Canopy Power Australia and Ocean Sun, offering a comprehensive approach to renewable energy and to sustainable water management, addressing the following challenges: 1-Land scarcity, freeing up land for other uses such farming. 2-Water scarcity reducing water evaporation and harvesting rainwater. 3-Water quality, limiting algae blooming 4-Energy transition, providing a renewable energy solution.