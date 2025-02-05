Songwriter Dom Did It Wins Grammy for Best R&B Album with Chris Brown's 11:11 Deluxe Edition
Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Dom Did It has won his first Grammy Award, earning Best R&B Album for his work on Chris Brown’s 11:11 Deluxe Edition at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Contributing as a co-writer and performer on standout tracks "Delusional" and "Bruce Lee," Dom continues to cement his status as a leading force in contemporary R&B.
New York, NY, February 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Domenico Randazzo, professionally known as Dom Did It, has officially secured his first Grammy Award, winning Best R&B Album for his contributions to Chris Brown’s 11:11 Deluxe Edition at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Dom co-wrote and performed on the standout tracks Delusional and Bruce Lee, further solidifying his place as one of the most sought-after creatives in contemporary R&B and beyond.
A New York City-based producer and songwriter, Dom’s career has skyrocketed over the past few years, with credits spanning across R&B, Rock, and Dance. His genre-blending approach — deeply influenced by Timbaland, Daft Punk, and Prince — has led to collaborations with Jason Derulo, John Legend, Tiësto, Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), Quarters of Change, Bingo Players, Disco Fries, and Viiq. Notably, he contributed to the Billboard Top 5 Dance hit Forever Love, a collaboration with Bingo Players, Disco Fries, and Viiq, showcasing his ability to craft infectious, high-energy records across multiple genres.
Dom’s musical journey began in Morristown, New Jersey, where he honed his craft as a lead guitarist and drummer before attending NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. There, he studied under Q-Tip (A Tribe Called Quest) and apprenticed with legendary producer Dave Tozer (John Legend, Kanye West).
A pivotal figure in Dom's journey has been acclaimed artist and songwriter/producer YX. More than just a collaborator, YX has been a longtime friend and creative ally, with both artists supporting each other as they climbed the industry ladder. Their partnership has resulted in high-profile projects for Timbaland, Jason Derulo, and Chris Brown, reinforcing their mutual commitment to pushing the boundaries of modern R&B. Dom credits much of his growth to the creative synergy they share. Winning a Grammy for his work on 11:11 Deluxe Edition marks a defining moment in Dom’s career, but it’s only the beginning. With an expanding catalog and a fearless approach to music production, he continues to shape the sound of modern music, blending nostalgia with innovation.
Reflecting on his win, Dom shared, “I used to listen to this guy on the school bus. I remember… with my iPod Classic and half-broken earbuds. Now, seeing my name next to his — and next to my friends — is surreal. And now that I’ve got the bug, we’ve got to run it back next year.”
Dom Did It is published by Arkatone Music Group Publishing in partnership with Enhanced Music/Sony Music Publishing.
For press inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact: mgmt@domdid.it
Follow Dom Did It:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dom_didit
Website: https://domdid.it/
Categories