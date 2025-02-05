Songwriter Dom Did It Wins Grammy for Best R&B Album with Chris Brown's 11:11 Deluxe Edition

Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Dom Did It has won his first Grammy Award, earning Best R&B Album for his work on Chris Brown’s 11:11 Deluxe Edition at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Contributing as a co-writer and performer on standout tracks "Delusional" and "Bruce Lee," Dom continues to cement his status as a leading force in contemporary R&B.