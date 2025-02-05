Equinox Guiding Service Announces New Mentorship Program & Highlights the Importance of Certified Guides

Equinox Guiding Service launches a Mountain Mentorship Program to help climbers refine skills and prepare for the AMGA SPI Course with expert guidance. The program emphasizes safety, professionalism, and structured progression. The release highlights why choosing certified guides and accredited businesses is crucial for insurance, liability protection, and risk management. Limited spots are available.