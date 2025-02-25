Award-Winning Interior Designer Mark Brunetz Launches Virtual Design Consultation Service, MB Live
Award-winning designer Mark Brunetz launches MB Live, a virtual consultation service offering one-on-one design advice via Zoom to clients worldwide. With 30+ years of expertise, Mark helps individuals tackle space planning, furniture selection, decluttering, and more—making expert design guidance accessible to anyone looking to transform their space.
Los Angeles, CA, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renowned interior designer, Emmy® Award-winning TV host, and best-selling author Mark Brunetz is taking his expertise global with the launch of MB Live, a new virtual design consultation service available exclusively on MarkBrunetz.com.
MB Live provides homeowners, renters, and design enthusiasts from around the world with direct access to Mark’s celebrated design expertise, offering personalized guidance via Zoom on their most pressing interior design challenges.Whether it's space planning, furniture selection, or decluttering, clients can book a private, one-on-one video consultation with Mark to receive expert advice tailored to their specific needs.
"Designing spaces for hundreds of families across America has shown me just how overwhelming design decisions can feel," says Mark Brunetz. "With MB Live, I’m giving people direct access to expert advice that’s personal, practical, and tailored to their unique needs—helping them create beautiful spaces while avoiding costly mistakes."
With over 30 years of experience, Mark has built a reputation for blending high style with real-life function, working with A-list creatives, top brands, and everyday homeowners alike. Now, with MB Live, he’s making professional design expertise more approachable and convenient than ever before.
To schedule a consultation and learn more about MB Live, visit MarkBrunetz.com/MB-Live.
About Mark Brunetz
Mark Brunetz is an Emmy® Award-winning interior designer, TV host, and best-selling author of Take the U Out of Clutter. With a career spanning three decades, Mark has transformed countless spaces across the U.S. and beyond, combining his signature design aesthetic with a practical, client-focused approach. His work has been featured in top publications, and he continues to inspire and empower others through his innovative design solutions.
Contact
323-481-6618
www.markbrunetz.com
