Narrative 4 Leads Storytelling Workshop at The Vatican, Answering Pope Francis’s Call to “Let Your Storytelling Be Hope Telling”
Rome, Italy, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At the Jubilee of the World of Communication Conference, Pope Francis addressed communicators and global storytellers, urging them to share narratives that inspire hope, bridge divides, and foster unity. As part of this inaugural Jubilee event, youth organization Narrative 4 led a special storytelling workshop with 130 young professional communicators from 62 countries, showcasing the power of storytelling as a force for repair and positive social change.
The Vatican gathering brought together communicators, journalists, and storytellers from across the globe, underscoring the responsibility of storytelling in countering division and spreading hope. Narrative 4, a global youth organization with a mission to equip young people to harness the power of stories to drive change in their communities, was invited to facilitate a storytelling workshop, teaching young journalists how to “crowd-source hope” and create positive change through storytelling.
“Storytelling is one of the oldest human activities,” said Lee Keylock, Senior Director of Programs & Innovation at Narrative 4. “For millennia,stories have helped us share practical knowledge and life lessons, while also fostering deeper compassion and empathy. In the Vatican this week, we are teaching young journalists how to use storytelling to connect across divides, generate understanding, and inspire hope.”
A Unique Approach
Narrative 4's core program, the Story Exchange, is a novel approach to storytelling. In this process, two participants pair up and share authentic stories from their lives. Later, in a group setting, each person recounts their partner’s story in the first person, retelling it as if it were their own, bringing people closer to the lived experience of others.
This method has proven uniquely effective in bridging divides and fostering compassion, as research suggests that stepping into another person’s perspective increases engagement and connection.
“Even though we tell and hear stories every day, the storytelling approach developed by Narrative 4 is perhaps unlike anything you've ever encountered - it truly collapses the distance between people and fosters empathy” Keylock added.
A Historic Meeting with Pope Francis
Beyond the workshop, Narrative 4 team members had an unforgettable moment when they were unexpectedly invited to a private audience with Pope Francis on the final morning of the conference, "It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a testament to our work over the years.”
Storytelling as a “Pilgrimage of Repair”
Irish author Colum McCann, co-founder of Narrative 4, delivered a keynote speech at the conference, describing storytelling as a “pilgrimage of repair”—a way to build understanding, mend broken relationships, and promote peace.
"Storytelling is a call to action. Story listening is a form of prayer.
"At Narrative 4, we have found a simple formula to initiate change: You tell my story, I tell yours. In the first person. Face to face.
"Not a didactic story, but a personal story. Not something designed to win an argument, but something that stirs the soul. A parable, if you will."
McCann’s words echoed Pope Francis’s message that communicators have a responsibility to use stories to build bridges rather than walls.
A Global Commitment to Hope and Repair
As Narrative 4 continues to expand its global reach, this Vatican event reaffirmed its mission: to harness the transformative power of storytelling in fostering empathy, breaking down barriers, and inspiring hope—especially among young people.
For more information about Narrative 4’s programs, visit Narrative4.com.
Photo: Credit: © Vatican Media
Pope Francis meets Lee Keylock - Senior Director of Programs & Innovation:
