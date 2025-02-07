SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting Becomes the First Firm in the Foodservice Design Industry to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments Starting in 2025
Tampa, FL, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovative, award-winning firm leads the way in embracing digital currency for the future of foodservice design.
SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting, a renowned and highly creative firm specializing in foodservice design for hospitality, restaurants, workplace, stadiums, cultural centers, healthcare, and all things foodservice, is proud to announce that starting in 2025, it will begin accepting cryptocurrency as payment. In doing so, SSA becomes the first firm in the foodservice design industry to embrace digital currency as a legitimate payment method.
Known for its cutting-edge, custom solutions and a long list of high-profile clients, SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting is constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the foodservice and hospitality sectors. The decision to accept cryptocurrency payments reflects SSA’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and meeting the evolving needs of its clients, who increasingly seek modern, flexible financial solutions.
“As the first firm in our industry to accept cryptocurrency, we are incredibly excited about what this means for the future of foodservice design,” said Ken Schwartz, CEO and Founder of SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting. “The world of digital currency is rapidly growing, and we see this as a natural progression for our firm as we continue to innovate and offer the best possible experience for our clients.”
Starting in 2025, clients of SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting will be able to pay for services via major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other leading digital currencies. This new payment option will provide a more streamlined, secure, and efficient way for clients to settle payments, particularly in an increasingly globalized economy where digital currencies are becoming more prevalent.
“Cryptocurrency offers significant benefits, such as faster transactions, lower fees, and enhanced security. We’re excited to lead the charge in adopting this new payment technology, and we believe it will better serve our clients worldwide,” added Ken Schwartz, SSA CEO and Founder. “This move is in line with our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, future-focused solutions in the foodservice design industry.”
SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting’s decision to accept cryptocurrency underscores its position as an industry leader, consistently at the forefront of technological and creative advancements. The firm’s ability to integrate digital currency into its business model is just the latest example of SSA’s dedication to providing exceptional and forward-thinking services for the foodservice industry.
For more information about SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting, its services, or its cryptocurrency payment initiative, please visit www.studiofs.com or contact SSA at info@studiofs.com.
About SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting
SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting is a globally recognized, award-winning firm specializing in the design and consulting of food and beverage operations across a broad spectrum of industries. Our expertise spans a diverse range of project types, including restaurants, hotels and resorts, retail, aviation, casino and gaming, workplace environments, stadiums and arenas, healthcare facilities, ghost kitchens, commissaries, marine operations, private clubs, educational institutions, criminal justice facilities, and museums.
From designing intimate, high-quality coffee operations like Starbucks to leading the design of multi-billion-dollar resorts, SSA brings an unparalleled depth of experience to every project. Our esteemed client roster includes global brands such as Hard Rock International, Four Seasons, Ritz Carlton, Tavistock Group, Driftwood Hospitality, Union Square Hospitality Group, Michael Min Group, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Microsoft, Dell, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, and many more.
At SSA, we have developed a comprehensive and pragmatic approach to project development that facilitates the smooth exchange of critical information, ensuring efficiency at every stage. Our process is built around our core philosophy: Discuss, Define, Design, and Deliver. This structured approach allows us to collaborate closely with clients, enabling us to clearly define goals, create innovative solutions, and deliver exceptional results. Our dedication to understanding each client’s vision and operational needs ensures that every project we undertake results in an enhanced guest experience, transforming their asset into a standout destination.
Whether we are designing a boutique restaurant or a sprawling resort, SSA Foodservice Design + Consulting delivers thoughtful, creative, and forward-thinking solutions that elevate every aspect of foodservice design.
Contact:
Ken Schwartz
Info@studiofs.com
8135756900
www.studiofs.com
