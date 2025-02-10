Voicebrook Celebrates Record-Breaking Growth in Q4 of 2024
Voicebrook announces key wins in Q4 2024, with unprecedented sales and subscriptions.
Roslyn Heights, NY, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Voicebrook, the industry leader in reporting solutions for anatomic pathology, is thrilled to announce a historic milestone: Q4 of 2024 has officially become the best quarter in the company’s more than 20-year history. Fueled by extraordinary demand for its innovative solutions, Voicebrook achieved remarkable growth in 2024, setting the stage for continued success.
In Q4 2024, sales soared by 62% compared to Q4 2023, reaching unprecedented levels and reflecting the growing demand for Voicebrook’s pathology solutions.
“This record-breaking quarter is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said E. Bruce Sopko, VP Sales at Voicebrook. “We’re not only achieving new heights, but also building lasting partnerships with our customers as they embrace our solutions to drive efficiency and success.”
The impressive results cap off a year of innovation and growth for Voicebrook, as it continues to serve roughly 500 client sites around the world. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting, at a budget-friendly price point. Pathologists receive CAP content updates from Voicebrook to achieve seamless eCP compliance.
“Our strong growth reflects the increasing demand for our solutions and the confidence customers have in our ability to deliver lasting value,” added E. Ross Weinstein, Voicebrook’s CEO. “This isn’t just a record-breaking quarter—it’s the foundation for an even brighter future.”
In 2024, Voicebrook became the first and only provider of pathology reporting solutions to utilize generative AI to draft diagnoses in cancer case reports, improving accuracy and efficiency. By the end of 2024, the company unveiled three GenAI-powered features designed to streamline workflows and make the reporting process more efficient for pathologists, technicians, and PAs.
Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the company remains committed to driving innovation, expanding its impact, and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.
In Q4 2024, sales soared by 62% compared to Q4 2023, reaching unprecedented levels and reflecting the growing demand for Voicebrook’s pathology solutions.
“This record-breaking quarter is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our customers place in us,” said E. Bruce Sopko, VP Sales at Voicebrook. “We’re not only achieving new heights, but also building lasting partnerships with our customers as they embrace our solutions to drive efficiency and success.”
The impressive results cap off a year of innovation and growth for Voicebrook, as it continues to serve roughly 500 client sites around the world. The company’s VoiceOver PRO and SynoptIQ software applications allow pathology professionals to rapidly and accurately create pathology reports. VoiceOver PRO incorporates speech recognition, digital dictation, customizable templates, CAP eCP, and an assortment of input devices, providing direct integration with the user’s Anatomic Pathology (AP) system. SynoptIQ is a full-featured eCP solution solely focused on CAP cancer reporting, at a budget-friendly price point. Pathologists receive CAP content updates from Voicebrook to achieve seamless eCP compliance.
“Our strong growth reflects the increasing demand for our solutions and the confidence customers have in our ability to deliver lasting value,” added E. Ross Weinstein, Voicebrook’s CEO. “This isn’t just a record-breaking quarter—it’s the foundation for an even brighter future.”
In 2024, Voicebrook became the first and only provider of pathology reporting solutions to utilize generative AI to draft diagnoses in cancer case reports, improving accuracy and efficiency. By the end of 2024, the company unveiled three GenAI-powered features designed to streamline workflows and make the reporting process more efficient for pathologists, technicians, and PAs.
Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the company remains committed to driving innovation, expanding its impact, and delivering exceptional value to customers worldwide.
Contact
VoicebrookContact
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Kelly Fodel
866-864-2397
www.voicebrook.com
Categories