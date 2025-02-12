Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with Dupré Logistics
Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with Dupré Logistics, a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions.
Los Angeles, CA, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with Dupré Logistics, a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions. Bluewater provides OEMS, integrators and dealers of EV and industrial lithium batteries with seamless logistics service, navigating the heavily regulated battery shipping landscape. This is a significant step forward for Bluewater and its customers, as well as for the development of the second-life battery market. This collaboration, solidified after two years of successful cooperation, aims to enhance safe and DOT-compliant battery redistribution and recycling services across the United States.
As lithium battery manufacturing continues to surge, the importance of safe and compliant shipping of batteries, both new and retired, cannot be overstated. Modern high-capacity lithium batteries contain vast amounts of energy and require enhanced safety standards for every step of their handling and shipping.
Dupré Logistics brings over 44 years of experience handling specialty cargo to the Bluewater Battery partnership. Recognized nationally for its commitment to safety and expertise in shipping energy and hazardous materials, Dupré enhances Bluewater Battery Logistics' proficiency in high-energy battery handling. The partnership enables both companies to safely and compliantly manage battery shipments of any size.
“The progress in battery technology is remarkable, and with it comes a great responsibility to properly handle the batteries with the high amount of energy contained within,” said Ben Firestone, CEO of Bluewater Battery Logistics. “Our partnership with Dupré Logistics provides our clients with the top expertise needed to stay safe and compliant while transporting batteries to a new owner, new application, or to recycling.”
Bluewater Battery Logistics has established itself as a premier provider of tailored solutions for the resale, reuse, repurposing, and recycling of batteries in both stationery and mobility applications, as well as solar panels. With tens of millions of batteries managed to date, the company tackles issues related to surplus, used, end-of-life, and damaged batteries, particularly lithium-ion types.
Through this partnership, Bluewater aims to further improve the safety of its battery lifecycle management solutions, ensuring that clients can maximize the value of their battery assets while adhering to safety and transportation regulations.
“With over 100 MW of energy storage systems decommissioned and recycled, Bluewater is trusted by leading companies in the utility-scale energy storage space,” added Firestone.
Bluewater Battery Logistics operates from its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, and collaborates with partners and customers globally to provide customized solutions that meet diverse energy storage needs.
About Bluewater Battery Logistics:
Bluewater Battery Logistics is a leading battery lifecycle management company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for battery resale, reuse, repurposing, and recycling. With a commitment to sustainability and safety, Bluewater has managed tens of millions of batteries, ensuring effective solutions for electric vehicles, material handling equipment, and more.
About Dupré Logistics:
Dupré Logistics is a privately held transportation company that provides innovative logistics solutions through its three distinct business divisions: Energy Distribution Services, Site and Private Fleet Services, and Strategic Capacity Services. With extensive coverage on the Gulf Coast and widespread coverage across North America, Dupré Logistics has been nationally recognized for its commitment to safety, and for its unique business model, which combines company-owned assets and an extensively vetted carrier network. The company was founded in Louisiana in 1980 for transporting fuel. Today, Dupré brings customers customized logistics solutions for anything from chemicals and industrial gases to perishables, delivering on its promise to be “Always forward thinking.” Learn more at www.DupreLogistics.com.
For all inquiries, please contact Max Khabur at (714) 914-3554 or via email at mkhabur@bluewaterbattery.com.
