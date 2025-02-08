ONELIFE Senior Living Expands California Portfolio with Acquisition of The Woodlake Senior Living
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce the acquisition of The Woodlake, a 137-unit assisted living and memory care community in Sacramento, California. The Woodlake Senior Living, a vibrant community, officially became part of ONELIFE’s growing portfolio on December 16, 2024.
Denver, CO, February 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This acquisition marks ONELIFE’s 15th property and its fourth senior living community in California. Earlier this year, ONELIFE merged with Ally Senior Living, resulting in more than doubling its properties.
"The Woodlake Senior Living represents a strategic expansion of our California presence, marking our fourth senior living community in the state," explained Dan Williams, CEO of ONELIFE Senior Living. By 2040, California's aged 65 and over population is projected to increase by an astonishing 59 percent, from 5.7 million to just over 9 million. This significant and growing senior population creates sustained demand for quality senior living options, and ONELIFE is committed to serving this vital need."
Living Options and Care
The Woodlake Senior Living offers a comprehensive range of services, including Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. The community provides personalized care plans tailored to meet residents’ unique needs. Apartments are thoughtfully designed with kitchenettes, spacious closets, and large bathrooms featuring ADA walk-in showers and grab bars.
The Memory Care program supports residents living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia through specialized daily activities and programs. ONELIFE’s expertise in Alzheimer’s and dementia care ensures that residents receive compassionate and effective support.
Amenities and Activities
The Woodlake provides full-service amenities, including a movie theater, game room, fitness center with group classes, full-service salon, library, and arts and crafts room. Residents can enjoy full-service dining prepared by an on-site chef, as well as a calendar of engaging activities and excursions facilitated by an accessible van. Outdoor spaces, including walking paths, courtyards, and a community garden, further enhance the lifestyle experience.
To contact Onelife: email info@onelifeseniorliving.com
About ONELIFE
Founded in 2009, Denver-based Onelife Senior Living is a developer and operator of independent assisted living and memory care communities designed to provide seniors the care, support and encouragement they need to live healthy, happy lives.
