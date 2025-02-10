Spirulina Source Releases New Series of Reports on the Microalgae Investment Landscape Today
This new series of reports for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate thus microalgae landscape. Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region.
Richmond, CA, February 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- What is the microalgae investment landscape today?
Microscopic algae are the foundation of life on our planet. Scientists and entrepreneurs are now unlocking the tremendous potential of algae. Startup, early stage and commercial ventures are delivering breakthroughs across industry sectors from biomedicines to biomaterials.
A new series of reports released by Spirulina Source for the global investment community will help investors and entrepreneurs navigate the microalgae landscape.
Opportunities in 12 industry sectors: applications, companies, their products, investors, and funding. Investor funded companies by global region: Europe, the Americas, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania. Illustrated with photos of company plants, process and products.
For microalgae investment reports visit www.spirulinasource.com
Short introductory video:youtu.be/L25VjmD0NJA
About Spirulina Source:
Founded by Robert Henrikson in 1979 as a global resource center for spirulina and microalgae. Robert Henrikson has over 40 years of experience in the microalgae industry. Robert was one of the founders of Earthrise Farms in California in the 1980s, the first commercial spirulina farm in the USA, and still operating today. He developed and marketed spirulina products in 30 countries worldwide, has installed algae microfarms and advised entrepreneurs, corporations and investors on microalgae business plans. He has authored numerous publications and books, produced over 50 educational videos, and presented at conferences worldwide.
Microalgae Investor Landscape
Twenty years ago, governments and private investors poured d billions into algae biofuel ventures, and none achieved commercialization. Understandably, many investors were discouraged by these failures. This past decade, however, has seen a renewed interest microalgae ventures.
