Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces Insurance Program for Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories
Boston, MA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sallop Insurance Inc. an industry leader in specialized insurance solutions for various Miscellaneous Healthcare facilities, has designated an insurance program specifically to meet the needs of Clinical and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Laboratories. This program will offer tailored coverage to protect the laboratories and their employees against operational and financial risks. Sallop’s experience in these industries has helped them to cultivate a program that ensures comprehensive coverage that will provide the laboratories with the peace of mind needed to focus on delivering accurate and timely services. Designed to address the unique exposures of laboratories of all sizes, this program offers access to coverage that has become increasingly difficult to obtain in today’s insurance marketplace.
“Clinical and IVF Laboratories are essential to advancing healthcare and reproductive medicine, but they face substantial risks that require specialized protection, and they are finding it difficult to obtain the appropriate insurance coverages necessary to run their business. We are excited to have an insurance solution for our clients to ensure they are able to continue the important work they are doing,” said Kimberly Berendt, Assistance Vice Present of Sallop.
This program provides:
Access to Hard-to-Find Coverages: Solutions for industries traditionally underserved in the insurance marketplace.
Tailored Coverages: Custom solutions to protect labs from risks associated with professional services provided, specialized equipment, business interruption, data breaches and employee injuries to name a few. Individual policies are also available on a stand-alone basis for lab employees, including Lab Directors, Technicians, Pathologists, and Embryologists etc.
Comprehensive Risk Management: Expert support to help identify, assess and mitigate uncertainties and threats that can affect your organization. Sallop can provide guidance on compliance, safety protocols and operational risk reduction.
For more information on this program, visit www.sallop.com or contact a member of our team at 617-488-6600 or info@sallop.com.
About Sallop Insurance Inc.
Sallop Insurance Inc. has been a trusted provider of insurance solutions for over 75+ years, specializing in meeting the needs of healthcare and life sciences industries. Sallop has influenced insurance practices in the Healthcare, Life Science, Medical Device, Organ Procurement, Aging Services and Assisted Reproductive Medicine Industries Sectors. This niche market focus has culminated in Sallop's ability to provide comprehensive coverage, pricing, terms, and conditions in the marketplace today. We empower organizations to navigate complex risks and protect what matters most. For more information, visit www.sallop.com.
Contact
Sallop Insurance Inc.Contact
Elizabeth Finn Elder, CPCU
617-488-6613
www.sallop.com
Managing Director
25 New Chardon Street
Boston, MA 02114
