Most Famous Cold Case Mystery in Texas History—What Really Happened to David Crockett
Dallas, TX, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this newly released book, "David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It," researchers Phil Guarnieri and Richard L. Range employ modern-day forensic investigative techniques to tackle the most famous cold case in Texas history: how David Crockett died at the Alamo. The question of whether Crockett died fighting or was captured and executed by order of General Santa Anna has spawned a lively and contentious four-decade-long debate.
The authors examine the genesis and evolution of the Crockett execution story and conduct a thorough and detailed dissection weighing the extant evidence left by witnesses from both sides of the battle. They then introduce two new critical points of evidence that have never been previously scrutinized throughout the long course of this heated controversy.
The evidence, arguments, and conclusions derived in this illuminating analysis make Crockett’s execution highly unlikely—if not impossible. If you are interested in history or in cold case crime mysteries, you will find this book both intriguing and compelling.
From the book’s Foreword:
"If you believe Crockett surrendered and was executed at the Alamo, after reading this book I promise you will at least have very serious doubts about the surrender narrative, and more likely conclude as I did, 'I was wrong, Davy Crockett died fighting.'"
— JERRY E. PATTERSON, Former Texas State Senator
Former Texas General Land Office Commissioner
Lt. Col. USMCR, Ret.
"David Crockett Went Down Fighting: How We Know It" is hardcover, fully illustrated with diagrams showing where the key events took place, and is printed on top-quality paper in full 12-point easily readable print. It is available for purchase on Amazon.com.
Those interested in a complimentary copy of the book to write a review may contact Rick Range at rick@savethealamo.us and/or 214-335-8321 and provide an address to which it should be mailed.
Categories