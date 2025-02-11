Cerwin-Vega Introduces VegaBuds: Wireless Earbuds with Superior Sound Quality Revolutionizing Personal Audio with Cerwin-Vega’s Iconic Sound Performance
Los Angeles, CA, February 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cerwin-Vega, a leader in high-performance audio, proudly announces the launch of the VegaBuds, a premium wireless earbud solution that delivers superior sound in a sleek, ergonomic design. Incorporating Cerwin-Vega’s legendary Stroker™ technology, the VegaBuds redefine personal audio by delivering unmatched clarity, deep bass, and high efficiency in a lightweight, portable format.
"The VegaBuds reflect our commitment to bringing Cerwin-Vega’s legendary audio quality to every aspect of our customers' lives," said Bob Chanthavongsa, VP of Sales & Marketing at Cerwin-Vega. "With features like advanced Bluetooth technology, active noise cancellation, and extended battery life, these earbuds provide an unparalleled listening experience wherever you go."
Key Features of the VegaBuds:
- Advanced Stroker™ Technology: Experience rich, powerful sound with enhanced clarity and dynamic range.
- Long Battery Life: Up to 7 hours of playtime (ANC off) and a compact charging case offering multiple recharges for all-day use.
- Noise Cancellation: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) ensures clear, uninterrupted listening, even in noisy environments.
- Water Resistance: IPX4-rated protection makes the VegaBuds perfect for workouts and outdoor adventures.
- Effortless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable, wide-range connection for seamless streaming.
For more details, visit VegaBuds Series.
Availability
The VegaBuds are now available through authorized retailers. For more information, visit www.cerwinvega.com.
Contact
CERWIN-VEGA!Contact
Thomas Kim
213-261-4161
www.cerwinvega.com
