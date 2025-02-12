Tricerat Names New CEO and Launches New ScrewDrivers® for Next-Gen Print Management

Tricerat, the industry-leading print management software since 1997, appoints Hannah Shuman as President & CEO. New leadership also comes with a new product: ScrewDrivers® 7.8.0 adds more granular permissions, ARM64 compatibility, and expanded support for secure printing in complex desktop, VDI, cloud, and hybrid setups.