Tricerat Names New CEO and Launches New ScrewDrivers® for Next-Gen Print Management
Tricerat, the industry-leading print management software since 1997, appoints Hannah Shuman as President & CEO. New leadership also comes with a new product: ScrewDrivers® 7.8.0 adds more granular permissions, ARM64 compatibility, and expanded support for secure printing in complex desktop, VDI, cloud, and hybrid setups.
Baltimore, MD, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tricerat, an enterprise print management solutions provider since 1997 and a pioneer of the first universal print driver, announced a major transition in its leadership team. Hannah Shuman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Co-Founder John Byrne, who will now serve as Executive Chairman of the company.
Hannah joined Tricerat in 2012, bringing a proven track record of operational excellence and strategic leadership. Over her tenure, she has been instrumental in defining best practices, achieving measurable growth, expanding global reach and continually elevating customer experiences.
“I’m truly honored to step into the role of President and CEO during this pivotal time in Tricerat's journey. Over my 13 years here, I’ve had the unique privilege of seeing the company evolve through many phases. Right now, I believe we are at a particularly exciting point in our growth—marked by the team we have in place,” said Hannah Shuman, President and CEO.
"John’s visionary leadership established Tricerat as a trusted name in enterprise IT solutions. I look forward to building on that legacy, working alongside our talented team to advance our mission and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation."
As Executive Chairman, John Byrne will remain actively involved, focusing on strategic oversight, mentoring the leadership team, and driving the company’s long-term vision. With over two decades of leadership and a foundation built on a “built-to-last” philosophy, John’s contributions have positioned Tricerat as a leader in simplifying IT management for businesses worldwide while always putting the customer first.
“Hannah has been a driving force behind Tricerat’s success and is uniquely positioned to lead the company into its next growth phase,” said John Byrne, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder.
"Hannah's innovative thinking, collaborative leadership style, and deep understanding of our business and customers make her the perfect choice to carry Tricerat forward."
The company’s Board of Directors will now consist of John Byrne, Hannah Shuman, and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Parlette, whose tenure since 1997 has been marked by a relentless focus on innovation and product excellence.
Together, this leadership team will guide Tricerat as it continues to expand its product offerings and adapt to customers' evolving needs and tech stacks.
"I’ve had the privilege of working with John Byrne for 25 years, and he has been a significant mentor throughout my career at Tricerat. I’m deeply grateful for his guidance and am glad he will continue to play a pivotal role in our company as Executive Chairman," said Andrew Parlette, CTO.
"I’ve also worked alongside Hannah Shuman for many years, and her promotion to President and CEO marks an important evolution for Tricerat. This new phase presents exciting opportunities, and I look forward to collaborating with her as we build on our strong foundation."
About Tricerat and ScrewDrivers® Legacy:
As Tricerat enters this new chapter under Hannah’s leadership, the company remains focused on delivering enterprise-grade solutions that simplify IT management.
Whether you’re managing printing across a large healthcare system, a distributed enterprise, or supporting modern ARM-based endpoints, the new ScrewDrivers® 7.8.0 is the enhanced version of print management that truly makes your job easier, more efficient, and more secure.
With a strong leader at the helm and a continued focus on innovation since 1997, Tricerat is poised to further empower IT teams with robust, efficient, and secure printing solutions for the modern digital workspace.
Tricerat Board of Directors
Tricerat, founded in 1997, is now led by a Board of Directors including founder and former CEO John Byrne, current CEO Hannah Shuman, and CTO Andrew Parlette.
