UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at PENSACON 2025 on How Gaming is Redefining Management
Pensacola, FL, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UKnightedXP Hosts Panel at Pensacon: Redefining Gaming’s Impact on Disaster Response & Recovery
UKnightedXP will be at Pensacon 2025 to facilitate a world-leading panel on how gaming and gaming culture are shaping the future of disaster management and recovery as part of its ongoing mission to advance the world through education, gaming and charity.
Pensacon, held February 14-16, 2025, is a place where people come to meet celebrities, cosplay, and celebrate entertainment. Celebrities, artists and businesses also showcase their work and provide entertainment for eventgoers.
UKnightedXP will host a 50-minute panel featuring several VIPs and key guests from the world of Disaster Management and Response Phil Ranta, former executive at Facebook, Studio71, Fullscreen and current Chief Business Officer at Fixated, a talent representation company building companies and content around the world's most influential creators, Bill Hess, Director Disaster Services of ToolBankUSA,Adjunct Professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Scott Shipman, ‘Disaster Pastor’, CEO of Just Help One with over dedicated 32 years to disaster relief work. Scott mobilizes volunteers, resources, and faith-driven action to rebuild lives, one person at a time., Maria Davila, founder, author, and philanthropist with Healthy Souls International. Healthy Souls International provides practical relief and spiritual support to communities affected by natural disasters, as well as uplifting the homeless and empowering troubled youth., Nate Wilson, Strategic Advisor for UKnightedXP, Retired Government Program Manager (GG-15), Mike Molgaard, Strategic Advisor for UKnightedXP, Disaster and Emergency Management Expert Expert, (Ret) Army National Guard Sergeant Major and Samira Davis, Chapter President, United Cajun Navy North Carolinas.
The panel will be held in Pensacola at the Great Hall on the 2nd floor, Room 4. This panel will include real-world accounts of UKnightedXP’s disaster led efforts in collaboration with content creators, gaming organizations, disaster response groups and the community and the future of disaster management and recovery.
Pensacon 2025 will take place from Friday, February 14th to Sunday, February 16th, 2025 in several venues within close proximity to the Pensacola Bay Center. For more information, eventgoers or those considering should visit the official Pensacon website.
Pensacon provides the best multi-genre convention that is unique to the Pensacola community, and surrounding region. It is a safe and welcoming environment for all fans and strives to be all inclusive by seeking out popular artists, actors, writers, and creators that all contribute to their respective fandom and allow fans to interact with them as well as to create events that cater to all types of fans. Pensacon creates a safe environment for all types of fandom to express themselves, free from bullying or harassment.
Pensacon provides a place for fans to form a community in which they have the best experience possible.
UKnightedXP collaborates and supports communities, organizations, and people around the globe to bring its mission of leveraging gaming for social impact to life. Through its powerful approach, the organization has and continues to inspire initiatives in Northwest Florida. From leading the world's first gamer-led Emergency Operations Center to assisting local school districts as they bring STEM and CTE gaming programs to our local districts, UKnightedXP is leading the Emerald Coast where community, social impact, and strategic planning intersect.
Contact Information:
Mitch Reed
Email: mitchreed@uknightedxp.org
URL: https://uknightedxp.org/
