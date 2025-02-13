Kidney Care Partners Congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services
Washington, DC, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kidney Care Partners (KCP) – The nation’s largest kidney coalition, comprised of physician groups, providers, patient advocacy groups, manufacturers and researchers congratulates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on his approval by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next Secretary of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The kidney care community shares Secretary Kennedy’s concern about the chronic disease epidemic in this country that costs both lives and resources, especially for those suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). KCP looks forward to working collaboratively with Secretary Kennedy and his staff to address this crisis to improve access to quality care and save lives. KCP is confident that Secretary Kennedy will be a strong advocate for advancing preventative care and effective disease management in a way that incentivizes innovation and ensures efficient and effective use of government resources focused on patient well-being.
“Efforts to ‘Make America Healthy Again’ should include the nearly 40 million Americans living with kidney disease. It is our hope that Secretary Kennedy will work to equip providers with the resources to identify kidney disease at early stages, support innovations in care and treatment, and slow disease progression,” said Mahesh Krishnan, MD, MPH, MBA, Chair of Kidney Care Partners. “The broader kidney community stands eager and ready to work with Secretary Kennedy and the Administration. Together, we can drive preventative and disease management efforts while ensuring access to high-quality, cost-effective care for Americans living with kidney disease, while ensuring those living with kidney failure have access to innovations and modalities in dialysis care, including access to transplants.”
