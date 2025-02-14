Central Data and Revalgo Form Strategic Partnership to Bring AI-Powered Automation to Infor CloudSuite
Farmington, MI, February 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Central Data, a leading SaaS solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Revalgo.ai, an AI-powered automation platform, to enhance how wholesale distributors leverage Infor CloudSuite Distribution through truly end-to-end intelligent automation.
This partnership brings together Central Data's deep expertise in CloudSuite Distribution with Revalgo.ai's advanced AI technology to transform the way distributors handle sales orders, procurement, and supply chain processes. Unlike traditional front-end automation tools, Revalgo's comprehensive AI engine interprets order intent, automates fulfillment workflows, and seamlessly integrates with ERPs to eliminate inefficiencies. This enables distributors to scale their operations without increasing overhead while enhancing customer engagement.
Through this collaboration, CloudSuite Distribution users gain access to cutting-edge automation that streamlines procurement, optimizes supplier management, and eliminates friction in order fulfillment. The partnership delivers unprecedented efficiency gains through:
Intelligent Sales Order Orchestration: Revalgo's AI seamlessly converts customer orders from any format (emails, PDFs, spreadsheets, images) into CloudSuite Distribution sales orders. Unlike conventional automation, Revalgo understands unstructured data, detects customer preferences, and ensures complete order fulfillment — reducing manual intervention and freeing sales teams to focus on strategic growth.
Smart Sourcing and Dynamic Procurement: Revalgo automatically analyzes inventory levels across warehouses and suppliers, sourcing the best fulfillment options without the need for manual checks or supplier calls. Its AI-driven intelligence identifies stock availability, locates alternative vendors, and ensures optimal pricing, eliminating procurement bottlenecks and accelerating decision-making.
Automated End-to-End Procurement Optimization: The platform integrates sourcing, order validation, and real-time supplier updates, allowing procurement teams to focus on strategic supplier relationships and cost control. It streamlines RFQ conversion, supplier validation, and order execution — without human intervention.
Conversational Commerce for Seamless Engagement: Customers can engage naturally through their preferred communication channels, eliminating eCommerce friction. Revalgo's Conversational AI creates a digital twin of business processes, dynamically adjusting fulfillment workflows and personalizing transactions based on historical behavior.
"We are thrilled to announce this partnership and the opportunity to bring AI automation to our CloudSuite Distribution clients," said Joe Davidson, President at Central Data. "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in helping distributors streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and drive efficiency through the power of AI. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace."
Ajay Kimble, CEO at Revalgo.ai, added: "This partnership represents a significant leap forward in wholesale distribution automation. By integrating Revalgo.ai’s cutting-edge AI with Central Data’s expertise in CloudSuite Distribution, we are empowering businesses with a solution that not only eliminates inefficiencies but also enhances customer interactions at every stage of the order fulfillment process."
Together, this collaboration represents a paradigm shift in wholesale distribution, allowing businesses to replicate the expertise of sales and procurement teams through AI-driven decision-making. By eliminating manual inefficiencies and creating fully automated workflows, Revalgo and Central Data empower distributors to scale effortlessly, improve profitability, and exceed customer expectations.
About Central Data
Central Data is a leading provider of integrated technology solutions, specializing in helping Wholesale Distributors optimize their operations through the deployment and support of Infor CloudSuite Distribution. With a dedicated team of solution consultants, programmers, support and training professionals, plus project management and technical services, Central Data empowers organizations to leverage technology to drive growth. Website: www.centraldata.com
About Revalgo.ai
Revalgo.ai brings together the best technology minds to accelerate digital adoption and maximize customer value through advanced Artificial Intelligence and customer experience tools. By building a self-learning digital workforce and automating complex business processes, Revalgo.ai helps organizations eliminate inefficiencies, enhance supply chain resilience, and optimize operational efficiency by over 60%. Website: www.revalgo.ai
Media Contact:
Shane Doyle, Business Development
shane@centraldata.com
(248) 478-7000
Steve Subar, Chief Operating Officer
steve.subar@revalgo.ai
(847) 347-5673
