Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa finalist in the 2025 NEXTY Awards. The spicy and delicious Tierra Negra® Premium Mexican Dark Salsa was announced as a finalist in the 2025 Expo West NEXTY Awards “Spice and Condiments” category. This is the perfect opportunity for successful third generation Chicago Mexican restauranteur Ivan Gutierrez to showcase his unique, authentic dark salsa to industry buyers, retailers, and distributors. Congratulations, Ivan.