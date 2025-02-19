Welcome to the Best Brains Family - North Attleborough
North Attleborough, MA, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains North Attleborough which prepares to open on March 7. Owners Dinesh Gokavarapu and Sai Sreeja Lingala have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the North Attleborough, MA area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Massachusetts with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Dinesh is keen to help students reach their potential, accelerate their academic journey and expand learning opportunities and said that his community doesn’t have many after school learning centers that provide access to quality education.
Dinesh said that having a father who is a teacher shaped his view of education in profound ways. Growing up, he was surrounded by a natural love for learning. He went on to say that his dad wasn't just a teacher in the classroom, he was also constant source of guidance at home. Dinesh said that his father taught him the value of curiosity, persistence and hard work and his passion for helping others succeed whether it was student in his class or his own family showed him how meaningful teaching could be, not just as a job but as a lifelong impact on others lives.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains North Attleborough can improve the academic performance of your child, call (508) 694-0000 or email northattleborough@bestbrains.com.
Contact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
