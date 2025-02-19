New Book "Messy Mind, Brilliant Life" Empowers ADHD Individuals to Thrive; Dr. Heather Wisdom’s Guide to Unlocking the Power of the ADHD Brain
Author and podcast host Dr. Heather Wisdom announces the release of Messy Mind, Brilliant Life: A Practical Guide to Thriving with ADD/ADHD. This book reframes ADHD as a unique way of thinking rather than a deficit and offers strategies for harnessing its strengths.
Roy, WA, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and host of The Wisdom of… and Tales on the Couch Podcasts, Dr. Heather Wisdom, is proud to announce the release of her latest book, Messy Mind, Brilliant Life: A Practical Guide to Thriving with ADD/ADHD. This insightful and empowering guide is designed to help individuals with ADHD understand their unique brain wiring and turn their challenges into strengths.
With nearly two decades of experience as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and a Doctor of Psychology in Grief Counseling, Dr. Wisdom brings a fresh and engaging perspective to ADHD. Rather than framing ADHD as a deficit, she presents it as a different way of thinking—one that, when properly harnessed, can lead to incredible creativity, innovation, and success.
“I wrote this book for those who have been told they are ‘too much’ or ‘not enough,’” says Dr. Wisdom. “ADHD isn’t a flaw, it’s a different operating system. When you learn to work with your brain instead of against it, you can truly thrive.”
A Practical Guide for ADHD Brains
Unlike traditional medical texts, Messy Mind, Brilliant Life is written in an ADHD-friendly format: short, digestible sections packed with actionable strategies. The book covers:
The science behind ADHD and how it affects focus, emotions, and executive function
Proven treatments and strategies, including medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes
ADHD-friendly routines for work, school, and home life
Tips for managing time, avoiding burnout, and handling emotional overwhelm
How to embrace ADHD strengths like hyperfocus, creativity, and resilience
A Must-Read for ADHD Adults, Parents, and Professionals
Whether you are newly diagnosed, have struggled with ADHD for years, or are a parent or professional seeking to support someone with ADHD, this book provides practical guidance and encouragement. With humor, real-life examples, and evidence-based strategies, Dr. Wisdom ensures that readers walk away feeling empowered rather than defeated.
Messy Mind, Brilliant Life: A Practical Guide to Thriving with ADD/ADHD is now available on Amazon in print and digital formats.
For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact:
Dr. Heather Wisdom
drwisdom@behavioralhealthllc.net
drheatherwisdom@gmail.com
https://www.drheatherwisdom.com
425-314-5410
