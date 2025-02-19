New Book "Messy Mind, Brilliant Life" Empowers ADHD Individuals to Thrive; Dr. Heather Wisdom’s Guide to Unlocking the Power of the ADHD Brain

Author and podcast host Dr. Heather Wisdom announces the release of Messy Mind, Brilliant Life: A Practical Guide to Thriving with ADD/ADHD. This book reframes ADHD as a unique way of thinking rather than a deficit and offers strategies for harnessing its strengths.