Absolute Storage Management Celebrates Milestone: Now Managing Over 150 Properties
Memphis, TN, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) proudly announces a significant milestone as the company now manages over 150 self-storage properties across the southeastern and midwestern United States. This achievement underscores Absolute’s commitment to excellence and its sustained growth within the industry.
Founded in 2002 by three partners who met while working together at Storage USA, Absolute has steadily expanded its footprint while maintaining its dedication to providing unparalleled service. Notably, Absolute proudly manages 5 of its first 10 properties which date back over 20 years—a testament to the strength and longevity of its partnerships.
The more than 150 properties under Absolute’s management encompass over 70,100 storage units and more than 9.2 million square feet. These properties are in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.
“Starting off 2025 with this milestone is an incredible accomplishment for Absolute,” said Amber Tyson, COO. “Our success is made possible by our dedicated Team Members and vendor partners who exemplify our core values: Leadership, Integrity, Communication, Dedication, Teamwork, and Excellence. We owe this achievement to their commitment and hard work.”
Absolute’s mission, “Growing successful partnerships with our customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service,” has been instrumental in guiding the company’s strategy and fostering enduring relationships. This milestone reinforces the company’s reputation as a leader in the self-storage management industry.
Adding to its list of distinctions, Absolute is the only self-storage management company in the nation to hold the Accredited Management Organization (AMO) designation, awarded by the Institute of Real Estate Management. This prestigious designation underscores Absolute’s dedication to professional excellence and ethical standards. Additionally, Absolute has been recognized multiple times by the ISS Best of Business awards as the industry's "Best Third-Party Management" and "Best Operational Consultant," further affirming its leadership and expertise in the self-storage sector.
As Absolute celebrates this achievement, the company looks forward to continuing its trajectory of growth, innovation, and industry leadership. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Absolute is poised for continued success.
About Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management is a leading third-party management company specializing in self-storage properties. Founded in 2002, Absolute delivers comprehensive property management services with a focus on operational excellence and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit AboutASM.com or contact info@absolutemgmt.com.
