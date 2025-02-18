The 13th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
Los Angeles, CA, February 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute is proud to announce the 13th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit on August 14 and 15, 2025, at the Marriott Downtown Long Beach, California. This year's theme, "Smart City, Smart People, Smart Planet: Transforming Global Supply Chain Culture," will explore how innovation and sustainability are transforming the global supply chain landscape.
The 13th GSC Summit brings together top executives and industry leaders to share insights, showcase new technologies, and explore strategies for navigating today’s complex supply chain. Attendees can build meaningful connections, collaborate, and shape the future of the global supply chain industry.
"This year’s event focuses on empowering professionals to transform supply chain culture through innovative technologies and practices. We are thrilled to unite the industry’s brightest minds to explore groundbreaking solutions for a smarter, more sustainable future," said Dr. Nick Vyas, Founding Executive Director of the Kendrick GSC Institute.
The 13th GSC Summit is sponsored by the Port of Los Angeles, Port of Long Beach, Bank of America, Freight Right, NNR Logistics, Pluto7, Rohlig Logistics, Sunstone Management Inc., and the World Trade Center Long Beach.
Interested in showcasing your organization at the forefront of global supply chain innovation? Become an Event Partner and gain unparalleled exposure to top-tier professionals and decision-makers in the industry.
For more information, please contact Marvi-Anne Epstein at marviane@marshall.usc.edu.
The Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, hosted by the USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute, is an industry-leading platform designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing across the global supply chain community.
