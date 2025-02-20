Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Plano West
Plano, TX, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Plano West which prepares to open on February 28th. Owners Sasidharan Subramanian and Divya Sakthivel have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Plano, TX area.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
The new owners are passionate about teaching and making a positive impact on students' lives by enhancing their math and English skills. Their goal is to empower students to achieve their full academic potential and build a strong foundation for the future. Sasidharan and Sai will be providing specialized programs and aim to fill educational gaps and offer support beyond regular school hours. They remain committed to supporting our local community and creating a nurturing environment where students can thrive.
Divya went on to say that the educational challenges in her community highlighted the necessity of opening a Best Brains Learning Center, and that it was clear that additional support is required.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Plano West can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 697-0000 or email planowest@bestbrains.com.
