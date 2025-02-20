Celebrate Our Women Veterans: Annual Women Veterans Appreciation Lunch in Tampa Bay

Post 9/11 Veterans is hosting its Annual Women Veterans Appreciation Lunch on March 21, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Tampa Club, honoring women veterans in the Tampa Bay Area. The complimentary event features Mimosas, a buffet, and keynote speeches from Mayor Jane Castor and representatives from the Tampa Women’s VA Center. Event organizer Lisa Demmi emphasizes the importance of recognizing women veterans' contributions. Female veterans must RSVP at the provided link.