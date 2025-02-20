Celebrate Our Women Veterans: Annual Women Veterans Appreciation Lunch in Tampa Bay
Post 9/11 Veterans is hosting its Annual Women Veterans Appreciation Lunch on March 21, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the Tampa Club, honoring women veterans in the Tampa Bay Area. The complimentary event features Mimosas, a buffet, and keynote speeches from Mayor Jane Castor and representatives from the Tampa Women’s VA Center. Event organizer Lisa Demmi emphasizes the importance of recognizing women veterans' contributions. Female veterans must RSVP at the provided link.
Tampa, FL, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Post 9/11 Veterans is proud to announce its Annual Women Veterans Appreciation Lunch, a special event dedicated to honoring the brave women veterans of the Tampa Bay Area. This year’s luncheon will take place on Friday, March 21, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at the prestigious Tampa Club, located at 101 E Kennedy Blvd #4200, Tampa, FL 33602.
The event is complimentary for all women veterans, offering a delightful afternoon filled with Mimosas, a full buffet, and inspiring speeches from prominent figures, including Mayor Jane Castor and representatives from the Tampa Women’s VA Center.
“This event is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the significant contributions of our women veterans and provide them with a platform to connect and celebrate their service,” said Lisa Demmi, event organizer. “We are grateful to our sponsors, especially The Mosaic Company, for making this event possible.”
Event Highlights:
- Complimentary entry for all women veterans.
- Mimosas and a full buffet.
- Keynote speeches by Mayor Jane Castor and the Tampa Women’s VA Center.
- Networking opportunities with fellow veterans.
This luncheon aims to foster community and support among women veterans, highlighting their unique experiences and contributions.
For more information about the event or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lisa Demmi at lisad@post911veterans.org.
You must be a female veteran and you do have to RSVP at:
https://bit.ly/P911-women-veterans-lunch.
Join us in honoring our women veterans and celebrating their service to our nation!
Contact
Post 9/11 Veterans CorpContact
Lisa Demmi
813-361-2626
post911veterans.org/
