Michael E. Zielinski Named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mount Prospect, IL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been named an Honored Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in government.
About Michael E. Zielinski
Michael E. Zielinski is a revenue agent for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)/U.S. Treasury. With over four decades of experience, he is responsible for auditing and conducting federal tax investigations at a national level.
Throughout his distinguished career, Zielinski has demonstrated extensive expertise in government service. He initially served with the IRS from 1982-1985, followed by a position at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 1985-1986. He returned to the IRS in 1986, where he continues to serve today.
A graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana, Zielinski earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1981.
He maintains professional affiliations with the Illinois CPA Society and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (A.I.C.P.A.). Earlier this year, Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide awarded Zielinski with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
In his spare time, Michael enjoys family activities, travel, and exercising.
For more information, visit www.irs.gov.
