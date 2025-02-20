HROES Welcomes Jarred Corum as Director of Healthcare & Analytics Solutions
Wilmington, DE, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HROES (Human Resources Operational Excellence & Systems), a leading consulting firm specializing in healthcare and retail, proudly announces the addition of Jarred Corum to its dynamic team. Corum joins HROES as the Director of Healthcare & Analytics Solutions, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a passion for driving operational excellence through innovative, data-driven strategies.
With a strong background in Healthcare Finance and Operations, Jarred is poised to make a significant impact on the firm's mission to enhance efficiency and foster sustainable growth for its diverse client base. His expertise aligns seamlessly with HROES's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jarred to the HROES family," said Christine Nation EVP of Healthcare at HROES. "His knowledge, enthusiasm, and strategic mindset strengthen our ability to support our clients in optimizing their operations and navigating complex industry challenges."
HROES is renowned for its innovative consulting services that address the unique needs of healthcare and retail organizations. The firm’s client-centric approach and dedication to operational excellence have earned it a reputation as a trusted partner for companies seeking to improve performance and achieve long-term success.
"I'm excited to join HROES and contribute to a team that's making a real difference in healthcare and retail," said Corum. "I look forward to partnering with clients to achieve meaningful, sustainable results."
Please join in welcoming Jarred Corum to the HROES team.
About HROES:
HROES (Human Resources Operational Excellence & Systems) is a leader in consulting services for healthcare and retail. The firm specializes in crafting data-driven strategies that enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth. With a dedicated team of experts and a client-first mindset, HROES empowers organizations to achieve their objectives and thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.
For more information, please visit www.hroes.net.
