Fiddling Through Time: Cross-Tuning from Baroque to Appalachia, March 5
March 5 at The Kosciuszko Foundation (15 E 65th St., NYC), The Bohemians present Amelia Sie & Friends present an enchanting journey through Scordatura from 17th-century Italian, German, and Scottish traditions to modern Appalachian fiddle. Scordatura alters standard string tuning for unique effects, chords, or timbres. Learn more about their performers: Amelia Sie (violin), Nathan Whittaker (cello), and Benjamin Katz (harpsichord).
New York, NY, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Bohemians Present Amelia Sie & Friends in an Enchanting Exploration of Scordatura
The Bohemians: New York Musicians’ Club continues its 118th season with a mesmerizing concert featuring Amelia Sie & Friends on Wednesday at The Kosciuszko Foundation. This unique program delves into the fascinating world of scordatura, an alternative tuning technique that has captivated musicians and audiences for centuries.
Violinist Amelia Sie, cellist Nathan Whittaker, and harpsichordist Benjamin Katz will take audiences on a journey through seventeenth-century Italian, German, and Scottish traditions, culminating in the evocative sounds of modern Appalachian fiddle. Scordatura—where string instruments are tuned differently from standard tuning—allows for unusual chords, rich timbres, and special effects that push the expressive boundaries of the instrument.
The Bohemians, founded in 1907, remain dedicated to presenting exceptional performances that celebrate both historical and contemporary musical artistry. This concert offers a rare opportunity to experience the magic of scordatura through both Baroque and folk traditions, brought to life by these masterful performers. Tickets at Bohemiansnyc.org.
Dustin Gledhill
917-378-3464
www.bohemiansnyc.org
