Fiddling Through Time: Cross-Tuning from Baroque to Appalachia, March 5

March 5 at The Kosciuszko Foundation (15 E 65th St., NYC), The Bohemians present Amelia Sie & Friends present an enchanting journey through Scordatura from 17th-century Italian, German, and Scottish traditions to modern Appalachian fiddle. Scordatura alters standard string tuning for unique effects, chords, or timbres. Learn more about their performers: Amelia Sie (violin), Nathan Whittaker (cello), and Benjamin Katz (harpsichord).