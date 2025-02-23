Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Abbotsford
Abbotsford, Canada, February 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Abbotsford which prepares to open on March 7. Owner Sai Samanth Pasupuleti has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Abbotsford, BC area.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Samanth said that when he identified a potential for improvement in the education system of the locality, it seemed like a good opportunity to open a learning center that can bridge gaps in children's learning and still be able to build and run an ethical and profitable business. He went on to state that the benefits included the material and the operating procedures which were built with tons of experience and worked wonders. These include a wide range of tools and support provided by the franchise team such as training, business guide and marketing support.
Hailing from a family where education was considered the biggest virtue, there were still so many challenges that Samanth encountered in the learning process right from childhood due to the outdated methodologies followed by schools that lack attention towards conceptual understanding. This inspired him towards making a change and contributing to the system of education in any way he can.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Abbotsford can improve the academic performance of your child, call (236) 622-2074 or email abbotsford@bestbrains.com.
