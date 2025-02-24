BlueConnect Partners Introduce BuildersEdge: a Turnkey Technology Program for U.S. Home Builders
Las Vegas, NV, February 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- BlueConnect Partners (BCP), a leading consulting firm in consumer and IoT technologies, is proud to announce BuildersEdge, a groundbreaking program designed to help U.S. home builders elevate their technology offerings, optimize their sales and marketing operations, and enhance customer value in an increasingly competitive market.
BuildersEdge is a turnkey program providing builders with expertise, tools, and strategies to take full advantage of technology and services that will drive new revenue, better margins and higher customer satisfaction. Leveraging BlueConnect’s 150+ years of combined experience, the program supports builders across critical areas, including technology infrastructure, energy solutions, digital services, lifestyle product integration, and sales & marketing strategies.
"In today’s challenging home builder landscape, diversification and margin enhancements are more difficult and crucial than ever. BuildersEdge equips home builders with the technical expertise, strategic support and training needed to differentiate and deliver finished new homes with today’s best technology. It also provides homebuilders with the ability to enhance and simplify the home buying experience, elevate the homeowner’s living experience and increase profitability.” said Mike Moore, industry expert and Home and Developer’s Who’s Who in Home Building laureate.
BuildersEdge offers tailored solutions across multiple areas starting with a full-technology audit, a process-driven evaluation with customized recommendations for the builder that can include:
- Community Infrastructure – Turnkey fiber & gigabit internet service implementation
- Energy Solutions – Solar, battery storage, microgrids, EV chargers, and tax credit guidance
- Digital Services – Websites, virtual tours, online design centers, renderings, and site plans
- Home Technology – Design & engineering, system integration, and marketing support
- Sales & Marketing Strategies – Tailored insights to drive new home sales
- Strategic Partnerships – Access to best-in-class providers across multiple disciplines
According to NAHB, over one million new homes starts are on the horizon in 2025. With homebuyers expecting more technology-forward living spaces, BuildersEdge provides home builders with the expertise needed to deliver cutting-edge solutions while maximizing profitability and efficiency in this competitive space.
"We believe the future of home building is deeply connected to smart technology, sustainability, and seamless digital experiences," said Bret Jacob, Partner, BlueConnect Partners. "BuildersEdge is designed to ensure builders not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of modern homebuyers. The team at BuildersEdge has done the heavy lifting in identifying and pre-vetting the right vendor partners, services and technologies to make this friction-free for the builders in the program."
For more information about BuildersEdge by BlueConnect Partners, visit www.blueconnectpartners.com.
About BlueConnect Partners
BlueConnect Partners is a global consulting firm specializing in consumer and IoT technologies. The team comprises seasoned professionals with C-suite experience in marketing, engineering, product management, supply chain, manufacturing, business strategy, legal, and finance. Offering big agency results with a hands-on, personalized approach, BlueConnect Partners connects clients to the insights and solutions they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.
BuildersEdge is a turnkey program providing builders with expertise, tools, and strategies to take full advantage of technology and services that will drive new revenue, better margins and higher customer satisfaction. Leveraging BlueConnect’s 150+ years of combined experience, the program supports builders across critical areas, including technology infrastructure, energy solutions, digital services, lifestyle product integration, and sales & marketing strategies.
"In today’s challenging home builder landscape, diversification and margin enhancements are more difficult and crucial than ever. BuildersEdge equips home builders with the technical expertise, strategic support and training needed to differentiate and deliver finished new homes with today’s best technology. It also provides homebuilders with the ability to enhance and simplify the home buying experience, elevate the homeowner’s living experience and increase profitability.” said Mike Moore, industry expert and Home and Developer’s Who’s Who in Home Building laureate.
BuildersEdge offers tailored solutions across multiple areas starting with a full-technology audit, a process-driven evaluation with customized recommendations for the builder that can include:
- Community Infrastructure – Turnkey fiber & gigabit internet service implementation
- Energy Solutions – Solar, battery storage, microgrids, EV chargers, and tax credit guidance
- Digital Services – Websites, virtual tours, online design centers, renderings, and site plans
- Home Technology – Design & engineering, system integration, and marketing support
- Sales & Marketing Strategies – Tailored insights to drive new home sales
- Strategic Partnerships – Access to best-in-class providers across multiple disciplines
According to NAHB, over one million new homes starts are on the horizon in 2025. With homebuyers expecting more technology-forward living spaces, BuildersEdge provides home builders with the expertise needed to deliver cutting-edge solutions while maximizing profitability and efficiency in this competitive space.
"We believe the future of home building is deeply connected to smart technology, sustainability, and seamless digital experiences," said Bret Jacob, Partner, BlueConnect Partners. "BuildersEdge is designed to ensure builders not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of modern homebuyers. The team at BuildersEdge has done the heavy lifting in identifying and pre-vetting the right vendor partners, services and technologies to make this friction-free for the builders in the program."
For more information about BuildersEdge by BlueConnect Partners, visit www.blueconnectpartners.com.
About BlueConnect Partners
BlueConnect Partners is a global consulting firm specializing in consumer and IoT technologies. The team comprises seasoned professionals with C-suite experience in marketing, engineering, product management, supply chain, manufacturing, business strategy, legal, and finance. Offering big agency results with a hands-on, personalized approach, BlueConnect Partners connects clients to the insights and solutions they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.
Contact
BlueConnnect PartnersContact
Mary Miller
510-261-5611
blueconnectpartners.com
Mary Miller
510-261-5611
blueconnectpartners.com
Categories