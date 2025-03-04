Judge Richard G. Stearns on February 6, 2025 Issued a Judgment in Favor of Roger E. Bendelac and Thomas W. Capellini in SEC Matter
Federal Court Issues Final Judgment in Favor of Roger Bendelac and Thomas Capellini in SEC Case
New York, NY, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts has issued a final judgment in favor of Roger Bendelac, Principal at Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC, and Thomas Capellini, finding no violations in the case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Civil Action No. 22-10889-RGS.
The judgment, entered by Judge Richard G. Stearns on February 6, 2025, and documented in Docket #283, follows the ruling issued on January 24, 2025, which found that the SEC failed to meet its burden of proof. This final ruling dismisses all claims against Bendelac and Capellini.
The SEC had sought to prove that Roger Bendelac violated:
- Securities Act Sections 17(a)(1) and 17(a)(3)
- Exchange Act Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5
- Exchange Act Section 9(a)(2)
- Aiding and abetting under the Exchange Act
The SEC had also alleged that Thomas Capellini aided and abetted Bendelac’s alleged violations. Both defendants have now been fully exonerated.
Roger Bendelac, Principal at Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC, stated:
"This judgment marks the end of a long and unnecessary ordeal. The Court’s decision confirms what I have always known—there was no wrongdoing. I appreciate the diligent work of my legal team, who ensured that the facts prevailed, and I look forward to moving on from this chapter with my name and reputation fully intact."
Bendelac was represented by Aaron Katz Law LLC in Boston, with Aaron Katz and Keira Grimes Zirngibl leading his defense. Aaron Katz is recognized for his expertise in white-collar defense and securities litigation.
With this judgment, Bendelac and Capellini’s legal battles conclude, affirming their standing in the business community.
The judgment, entered by Judge Richard G. Stearns on February 6, 2025, and documented in Docket #283, follows the ruling issued on January 24, 2025, which found that the SEC failed to meet its burden of proof. This final ruling dismisses all claims against Bendelac and Capellini.
The SEC had sought to prove that Roger Bendelac violated:
- Securities Act Sections 17(a)(1) and 17(a)(3)
- Exchange Act Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5
- Exchange Act Section 9(a)(2)
- Aiding and abetting under the Exchange Act
The SEC had also alleged that Thomas Capellini aided and abetted Bendelac’s alleged violations. Both defendants have now been fully exonerated.
Roger Bendelac, Principal at Aleutian Equity Holdings LLC, stated:
"This judgment marks the end of a long and unnecessary ordeal. The Court’s decision confirms what I have always known—there was no wrongdoing. I appreciate the diligent work of my legal team, who ensured that the facts prevailed, and I look forward to moving on from this chapter with my name and reputation fully intact."
Bendelac was represented by Aaron Katz Law LLC in Boston, with Aaron Katz and Keira Grimes Zirngibl leading his defense. Aaron Katz is recognized for his expertise in white-collar defense and securities litigation.
With this judgment, Bendelac and Capellini’s legal battles conclude, affirming their standing in the business community.
Contact
Aleutian Equity Holdings LLCContact
Roger E. Bendelac
917-982-4565
www.aleutianequityholdings.com
Roger E. Bendelac
917-982-4565
www.aleutianequityholdings.com
Categories